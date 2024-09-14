CM Honoured with Official Team India Olympics Jersey by Archer Tarundeep Rai

Gangtok, 14 September : Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) expressed deep gratitude after receiving the Official Team India Olympics jersey, personally signed by members of the Indian Archery contingent that represented the nation at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The jersey was presented to him by renowned international archer and Padma Shri awardee, Shri Tarundeep Rai, during a ceremony held at the Chief Minister’s official residence, Mintokgang.

In a statement following the presentation, CM Tamang shared his pride and admiration for the Indian archery team’s achievements. “I am deeply honoured to receive the Official Team India Olympics Jersey, personally signed by the Indian Archery Contingent who proudly represented our nation at the 2024 Paris Olympics,” he remarked.

Shri Tarundeep Rai, a key figure in Indian archery and a source of pride for the state of Sikkim, presented the jersey as a symbol of the team’s gratitude and respect. CM Tamang extended his heartiest congratulations and best wishes to the Indian Archery team for their future endeavours, expressing his hope that they would continue to bring glory to the country.

The Indian archery team, which included Tarundeep Rai, showcased remarkable skill and determination at the Paris Games, earning respect on the global stage. CM Tamang’s reception of the jersey underscores the state’s commitment to supporting and celebrating its athletes as they represent India in international arenas.

