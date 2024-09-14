Private Practice Ban for Government Doctors in Sikkim

Gangtok, 14 September : The state government has officially announced that government-employed doctors are no longer permitted to engage in private practice.

This decision follows numerous complaints about doctors conducting private consultations while holding public positions.

The government aims to improve the quality of care provided in government hospitals and ensure that citizens from all socio-economic backgrounds receive better treatment from public healthcare professionals.

Partial Modification of Notification No. 211/GEN/DOP dated 14/02/2019

In exercise of the powers conferred by the Sikkim Government Service Rules, 1974, and in partial modification of Notification No. 211/GEN/DOP dated 14/02/2019, the State Government is hereby pleased to amend the said notification as follows:

Amendments

1. Insertion of Terms Related to Dental Wing

In Clauses 2, 3, 4, and 5 of the said Notification, after the words “Medical Doctor” or “Medical Doctors” wherever they occur, the following words shall be inserted:

“under Dental Wing of Sikkim State Health Service”

This amendment extends the provisions of the Notification to include medical doctors serving under the Dental Wing of the Sikkim State Health Service, thus ensuring consistency across all medical professionals.

2. Prohibition on Private Practice

After Clause 5 of the said Notification, the following new Clause 6 shall be inserted:

Clause 6:

“Medical Doctors under General Duty and Public Health Wing and Specialist Cadre of Sikkim State Health Service shall be prohibited from carrying out private practices.”

This newly added clause prohibits all medical doctors serving in the General Duty, Public Health Wing, and Specialist Cadre of the Sikkim State Health Service from engaging in private practice, with the aim of ensuring full commitment to public healthcare and improving the availability of medical professionals in government healthcare facilities.

This amendment is effective immediately and applies to all relevant personnel in the Sikkim State Health Service.

This notification is aimed at enhancing the quality of public healthcare services by streamlining the roles and responsibilities of medical doctors within the state’s health service framework.

Government of Sikkim Amends Service Rules to Extend Retirement Age of Medical Doctors

The Government of Sikkim has announced a significant amendment to the Sikkim Government Service Rules, 1974, specifically to Rule 98, sub-rule (1). This new provision directly impacts the retirement age of medical doctors in the state, allowing for an extension of service.

In a major step towards strengthening the healthcare system, the new provision extends the age of retirement for medical doctors by four (4) years, subject to annual assessment. The extension is applicable after doctors reach the age of fifty-eight (58), based on their performance in the preceding five years. A committee will be constituted to assess the performance of doctors using measurable performance indicators, ensuring that only the best-qualified professionals continue to serve.

This amendment, however, is specific to doctors working in hospitals, Community Health Centres (CHCs), Primary Health Centres (PHCs), and Primary Health Sub-Centres (PHSCs). It excludes doctors appointed under the Dental Wing of the Sikkim State Health Service, as well as those working at the headquarters of the Health and Family Welfare Department.

The explanation provided clarifies that this extension applies to doctors appointed under both the General Duty and Public Health Wings, as well as the Specialist Wing of the Sikkim State Health Service, ensuring a broad scope of applicability for the rule.

The amendment is aimed at addressing the need for experienced medical professionals in the state and enhancing healthcare services for the people of Sikkim.

Sikkim Government Constitutes Committee to Assess Performance of Medical Doctors for Retirement Extension

In a progressive move aimed at improving the efficiency and accountability within the healthcare system, the Government of Sikkim has constituted a high-level committee to oversee the performance assessment of medical doctors approaching the age of retirement. This decision is in accordance with the second proviso to sub-rule (1) of Rule 98 of the Sikkim Government Service Rules, 1974.

The newly formed committee, responsible for evaluating doctors seeking service extension beyond the age of fifty-eight (58), is composed of the following distinguished members:

1. Chief Secretary, Government of Sikkim – Chairperson

2. Secretary-in-Charge, Home Department – Member

3. Secretary-in-Charge, Department of Personnel – Member

4. Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department – Member

5. Principal Director, Health Services – Member

6. Medical Superintendent, STNM Hospital – Member

7. Chief Medical Officer of the Concerned Hospital – Member

Terms of Reference of the Committee

1. The committee is tasked with assessing the performance of medical doctors using *measurable indicators*, at least one month prior to the doctor reaching the age of fifty-eight. Based on the assessment, the committee will submit its recommendations regarding the doctor’s suitability for service extension.

2. For those whose services are extended, the committee will conduct annual reviews of their performance. If the committee finds that the doctor’s performance falls short of expectations, it will not recommend any further extension of service.

Performance Evaluation System

The Health and Family Welfare Department is responsible for identifying and preparing the measurable performance indicators that will guide the committee’s assessment process. This step ensures a fair and transparent method of evaluation, promoting accountability among medical professionals and ensuring that only those who meet the required standards will continue to serve.

This initiative comes as part of the state’s broader effort to strengthen its healthcare services by retaining experienced medical professionals while maintaining high standards of performance and dedication.

This move underscores the government’s commitment to ensuring quality healthcare services for the people of Sikkim by fostering a culture of performance and accountability within the state health system.