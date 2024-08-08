NH10’s Maintenance to Shift from West Bengal PWD to NHIDCL on Gadkari’s Directive

New Delhi, 8 August : In a significant move, Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways, Nitin Gadkari, has instructed the immediate transfer of the NH10’s maintenance and management responsibilities to the National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL). This decision, fulfilling a key request from Sikkim, comes after Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang-Golay’s recent strong advocacy for the transfer.

Sikkim’s Lok Sabha MP, Indra Hang Subba, met with Gadkari at his office in New Delhi on Thursday, where he presented a memorandum urging the transfer of the NH10 stretch from Rangpo to Sevoke from the West Bengal Public Works Department (PWD) to a Central agency under the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH) for effective repair and upgrade. During the meeting, Gadkari directed ministry officials to expedite the transfer to NHIDCL, highlighting that several high-level meetings had already been held regarding this issue.

Expressing his gratitude, Subba emphasized the critical importance of NH10, especially in light of its current vulnerability following the 2023 flash floods. He advocated for the construction of new road alignments and tunnels to ensure that the highway remains resilient to climate change and operational year-round.

“The significance of NH10 cannot be overemphasized both for the people of Sikkim and national security. The development and maintenance of this route will not only improve the quality of life for the people but also ensure strategic readiness in times of need,” Subba stated.

Gadkari reassured Subba that once the highway is under NHIDCL’s jurisdiction, the necessary strengthening and realignment of NH10 would be prioritized.

NH10 is a vital artery connecting Sikkim with Siliguri and the rest of India. While the Gangtok to Rangpo section of NH10 in Sikkim is already managed by NHIDCL, the Rangpo to Sevoke stretch is currently under the West Bengal PWD. However, the stretch has been plagued by landslides and road subsidence, especially since the onset of the monsoon in June, which has repeatedly disrupted Sikkim’s sole highway connectivity.

“The transfer of NH10 to a Central agency like NHIDCL would provide a huge relief to Sikkim and its people who are totally dependent on this highway. Our Chief Minister, Prem Singh Tamang-Golay, had strongly advocated for this transfer with the Centre, leading to proactive steps from MoRTH,” Subba remarked.

Subba also clarified that the transfer demand should not be misconstrued as a point of conflict between the Sikkim and West Bengal governments. He emphasized that the demand is not about a clash but about ensuring a win-win situation for both states, given NH10’s critical role as an inter-state highway and Sikkim’s lifeline.

Share this: Facebook

X

