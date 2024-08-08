Tendong Lho Rum Faat 2024 concludes

Gangtok, August 8 (IPR): The three-day state-level celebration of Tendong Lho Rum Faat culminated today in a function at Manan Kendra, Gangtok.

The closing event, organised by Tendong Lho Rum Faat Celebration Committee, was attended by Chief Minister Mr Prem Singh Tamang-Golay as the chief guest.

The event also had the presence of Madam Krishna Rai, Speaker, Deputy Speaker (Sikkim Legislative Assembly), Cabinet Ministers, MLAs, Advisors, GMC Mayor, Deputy Mayor, Zilla Adhyakshas, Councillors, Chairpersons, HoDs, officers of the State Government, dignitaries, former legislators, representatives from various communities, students of different schools, teachers, invitees from neighbouring states and members of the organising committee.

Upon arriving at Manan Kendra, the Chief Minister along with dignitaries offered a puja at the Bongthing altar, paying homage to the rich cultural heritage. They appreciated the vibrant displays that showcased the community’s unique traditions and creativity.

The atmosphere was further enriched by a captivating performance of the Lepcha patriotic song, ‘Rong Ahut Voam’ sung by a talented ensemble of students from Nar Bahadur Bhandari Government College and Khangchendzonga State University.



Chief Minister Mr Prem Singh Tamang warmly welcomed everyone in his address and congratulated the organising committee on the successful event. He praised the Lepcha Community for their dedicated efforts in preserving and promoting Lepcha culture. Highlighting the innovative ‘Open Market’ or ‘Yongthoom’ at the MG Marg exhibition, he applauded the showcasing of products by entrepreneurs, self-help groups, NGOs, and others from Sikkim’s rural areas. He encouraged other communities to adopt similar initiatives to support local businesses and foster economic growth.

He stated that Bongthings from all six districts have been engaged in continuous puja ceremonies since the 7th, which is highly commendable. Given the numerous natural disasters, this year Tendong Lho Rum Faat instils a sense of faith and trust in completing the Vishwa Shanti Puja, he added.

He mentioned that the current government has fostered an environment of harmony, allowing all communities to work peacefully. He affirmed that the Sikkim Government will consistently support and promote the unification of Sikkim’s diverse communities. “Tendong Lho Rum Faat is not just a festival of the Lepcha people but a celebration for the entire Sikkimese populace,” he stated, highlighting the shared cultural heritage that unites the state.

He further said that the vibrant ‘Yongthoom’ stalls showcase diverse collection of handmade products crafted by local entrepreneurs and small businesses from the Lepcha Community at MG Marg. He offered words of encouragement and expressed admiration for the creativity and hard work of the entrepreneurs. He also assured of the Government’s unwavering support, reinforcing the commitment to nurture and promote their entrepreneurial endeavours.

While speaking about the initiatives undertaken by the State Government he spoke about the Chief Minister Merit Scholarship Scheme, Apatan Fellowship Scheme, and Nar Bahadur Bhandari Fellowship Scheme. The government will always support students who excel in their studies, he added.

He said that the government has effectively set up dialysis centres in multiple districts. He assured that the government is committed to enhancing medical facilities and will continue to expand healthcare services in the future.

He announced that revenue stamps must be affixed to all applications, stating that applications without these stamps will not be accepted.

He noted that this year, Tendong Lho Rum Faat witnessed enthusiastic participation from the youth. He extended his congratulations to all the literary individuals for their dedication, hard work, and passion in their respective fields and expressed anticipation for the incredible contributions they will continue to make in academia and beyond.

The Chief Minister also mentioned that the Intellectual Conclave held in the initial days of this year’s four-day program between PhD Scholars and community intellectuals has yielded positive results. He expressed his sincere congratulations and thanked everyone involved in the conference.

Furthermore, he encouraged the Tendong Lho Rum Faat Celebration Committee to host the next festival at a different location to promote their culture and boost the local economy.

Addressing in Lepcha language, Mr Arun Kumar Upreti, Minister of Rural Development Department and Cooperative Department-cum-Chairman TLRFCC-2024 expressed his gratitude to be able to witness the event.

He shared the importance of Tendong Lho Rum Faat and congratulated the Padmashree Awardee Mr Jorden Lepcha.

Mr Kunga Nima Lepcha, former Minister, who is also the Patron of TLRFCC-2024, in his speech, thanked the State Government for the multitude of developmental works undertaken under the guidance of the Chief Minister of the state. He also stated that Tendong Lho Rum Faat is one of the oldest and most important festivals celebrated in Sikkim as it provides insights into traditional beliefs and values passed down for generations. Further, he said that preserving festivals is crucial for maintaining cultural identity and ensuring that future generations appreciate and understand their heritage.

Dr Nim Tshering Lepcha, General Secretary, Renjyong Mutanchi Rong Targum (RMRT) spoke about the relevance of Tendong Lho Rum Faat for the Lepcha community and its significance in the preservation of rich cultural tradition and Lepcha folklore.

Special felicitation to Chief Minister Mr Prem Singh Tamang was extended in recognition of his exceptional contributions and steadfast support for the development of the Lepcha community and the state as a whole. This distinguished honour was presented to the Chief Minister by the members of RMRT, who acknowledged his unwavering dedication to fostering growth and harmony.

During the program, the Chief Minister ceremoniously handed over the newly renovated Kurmon Lee, to the President of RMRT (Sikkim Lepcha Association) symbolising a fresh beginning and a renewed commitment to preserving cultural heritage.

At the event, a short video report of the pilgrimage-cum-exposure tour to Nepal for Lepcha healers, or ‘Bongthings’ sponsored by the Chief Minister of the State was presented.

Simultaneously, the Chief Minister launched a magazine documenting the same pilgrimage tour.

This was followed by a series of awards and honours bestowed upon individuals from the Lepcha community who have excelled in their respective fields, celebrating their contributions and achievements.

The prestigious Tendong Award 2024 was conferred by the Renzyong Mutanchi Rong Tarzum (RMRT) to Mr Tar Tshering Targen, former President of the Literary Organization.

Similarly, Padmashree Awardee Mr Jorden Lepcha from Lower Lingdong, Mangan district was also felicitated for preserving the ancient craft of weaving traditional Lepcha hats called ‘Sumok Thyaktuk’ and bamboo crafts.

Likewise, Mr NT Lepcha and Mr Rimp Dorjee were also felicitated for their contributions towards uplifting the Lepcha Community.

Mayal Marnyu Award was presented to Mr Gyaltsen Lepcha, a member of the Youth Association who has contributed to the community through his social services.

Mr Dawa Tshering Lepcha, received the highest Lepcha Literary Award, the Late GB Mainwaring Award.

Lha Tshering Kunchudyangmoo Memorial Award (class X CBSE topper2024) was presented to Ms Dawa Zangmo Lepcha, Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS), Gangyap and Ms Pema Lhamu Lepcha, Phodong Senior Secondary School.

Dr Tashi Palzor Lepcha, Dr Panjo Lepcha, Dr Aaron E. Lepcha and Dr Neem Tshering Lepcha were also felicitated on their remarkable achievement of completing their PhDs.

The event also showcased various Lepcha ritual dances, highlighting the unique cultural diversity of the state.

Earlier in the welcome address, Mr Chewang Norbu Lepcha, President RMRT spoke about various projects of the State Government, undertaken and in progress, for the development of the Lepcha community.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks proposed by Mr Ongden Tshering Lepcha, President, of the Sikkim Lepcha Youth Association (SLYA).

