Exciting Updates for iPhone 16 Series in India: Pre-Orders, Pricing, and Features

New Delhi, 13 September : Apple enthusiasts in India can now look forward to the highly-anticipated iPhone 16 series, available for pre-order starting September 13 at 5:30 PM. The new series comprises four dazzling models – iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. These cutting-edge smartphones will hit stores on September 20, but eager customers can secure their own by pre-ordering through Apple’s online store, select physical locations such as Apple BKC in Mumbai and Apple Saket in Delhi, or authorized resellers nationwide.

Pricing and Offers For iPhone 16 Series in India

iPhone 16 – Ranging from Rs 79,900 to Rs 1,09,900

iPhone 16 Plus – Priced between Rs 89,900 and Rs 1,11,900

iPhone 16 Pro – Available at Rs 1,19,900 to Rs 1,69,900 for the 1TB option

iPhone 16 Pro Max – Ranging from Rs 1,44,900 to Rs 1,84,900

To pre-order, customers can visit Apple’s online platform or its physical stores, where they can select their preferred model, storage size, and color. Additionally, customers can unlock better deals by trading in their old handsets through Apple Trade-In, with trade-in values reaching up to Rs 67,500 for the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Notable Features of the iPhone 16 Series

The iPhone 16 and 16 Plus boast enhanced features, presenting an improved battery life, advanced camera systems, and the latest A18 microprocessor. With five chic color options, purchasers can choose from teal, pink, ultramarine, white, and black.

The Pro models, featuring a 6.3-inch display for the iPhone 16 Pro and a 6.9-inch screen for the Pro Max, are powered by the A18 Pro chip, delivering rapid speeds, efficiency, and tailored AI capabilities. Equipped with a 48MP primary camera, second-generation quad-pixel sensor, and a new 5x telephoto lens, the Pro versions are a haven for photography enthusiasts. A sophisticated array of colors – desert titanium, natural titanium, black titanium, and white titanium – add a luxurious, futuristic touch to the Pro models.

The launch is not only restricted to India but is also scheduled to simultaneously take place in over 50 countries, including the US, UK, UAE, and China.

The innovation and style offered by the iPhone 16 series promise an exciting new chapter for Apple aficionados.