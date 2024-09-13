Driving Rules and Penalties to Ensure Safe Roads

Pakyong, 13 September : To ensure the smooth management of traffic, strict rules have been put in place to manage traffic violations. Legal action is taken against violators, resulting in fines and even imprisonment. Here are 10 traffic rules and their corresponding penalties:

1. Driving Without a License : Those caught driving without a valid license will incur a Rs 5,000 fine.

2. Driving Under the Influence : For the first offense, a Rs 10,000 fine is imposed, which increases to Rs 15,000 for subsequent violations.

3. Overspeeding : Light motor vehicle drivers can expect fines ranging from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000, along with the possibility of license seizure.

4. Driving Without Insurance : The first offense carries a Rs 2,000 fine, which escalates to Rs 4,000 for subsequent violations.

5. Neglecting Seat Belt Use : A Rs 1,000 fine will be imposed on four-wheeler drivers who fail to wear a seat belt.

6. Driving Despite Disqualification : Individuals driving despite disqualification will face a fine of Rs 10,000.

7. Ignoring Emergency Vehicles : Neglecting to give way to emergency vehicles like ambulances and fire engines leads to a Rs 10,000 fine.

8. Motorcycle Helmet Use: Riding without a helmet, whether as a rider or pillion rider, will result in a Rs 1,000 fine.

9. Juvenile Offenses : Juvenile offenses involving vehicles will incur a Rs 25,000 fine and potential imprisonment for 3 years for the vehicle owner/parents/guardians of the minor.

10. Operating Without a Permit : Operating a vehicle without a permit incurs a Rs 10,000 fine, along with community service.

