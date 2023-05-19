Sikkim Government Declares Restricted Holiday On Birth Anniversary of Sri Sathya Sai Baba

According to a notification issued by the Sikkim Government, the birth anniversary of Sri Sathya Sai Baba of Puttaparthi, which falls on 23 November, has been declared as a restricted holiday.

An event will be included in the list of restricted holidays for all government offices, public undertakings, and educational institutions in the state. The notification also states that government employees are entitled to take leave on this restricted holiday.

About Sri Sathya Sai Baba

Sri Sathya Sai Baba of Puttaparthi was a spiritual leader and philanthropist from India. He was born on November 23, 1926, and passed away on April 24, 2011. Sri Sathya Sai Baba was widely regarded as a divine incarnation and is believed by his followers to be an embodiment of love, compassion, and spiritual wisdom.

He gained a large following both in India and around the world due to his teachings on universal love, unity of religions, and the importance of selfless service to humanity. Sri Sathya Sai Baba emphasized the principles of truth, righteousness, peace, and love as the foundations for personal and societal transformation.

Throughout his life, Sri Sathya Sai Baba engaged in various charitable activities, including the establishment of educational institutions, hospitals, and service projects aimed at uplifting the underprivileged. He is remembered for his teachings on the unity of all religions and his emphasis on practicing love and service to humanity.

Sri Sathya Sai Baba’s followers believe in his divine nature and consider him a spiritual guide and an embodiment of the divine. His teachings and charitable works continue to inspire millions of people around the world.

