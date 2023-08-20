CM Congratulates Mero Voice Universe and Mero Dance Universe Winners From Sikkim

Chief Minister Shri Prem Singh Tamang has conveyed his congratulations to all three Sikkimese talents Mr Preetam Rai, Mr Shisir Thatal and Mr Mingma D Lepcha for their victories in Mero Voice Universe and Mero Dance Universe respectively held in Kathmandu, Nepal.

Chief Minister expressed his congratulations to Mr Rai of Regu Chuba village, Chujachen, for his impressive victory in the Mero Voice Universe stating that this win underscores his dedication and respect to music.

Chief Minister also extended his warm congratulations to Mr Thatal from Rangpo, West Pendam, for securing the 1st runner-up position in the Mero Voice Universe, and to Mr Lepcha from Namchi for achieving the 2nd runner-up position in the Mero Dance Universe.

“Over past few years, our sons and daughters have showcased their talents at various levels, winning multiple accolades. Furthermore, their accomplishments highlight the possibility that success is attainable with hard work and commitment to their craft.

Our government is keen and willing to assist and support our citizens to reach their full potential and nurture & encourage their growth,” said the Chief Minister.

