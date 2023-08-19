Watch : For The First Time, 1st State Level Students Assembly Held In Sikkim

The first State Level Students Assembly in coordination with Education Department, Government of Sikkim, was held at Chintan Bhawan today.

The programme was attended by Minister, Education, Law & Parliamentary Affairs Department, Land Revenue & Disaster Management and Health & Family, Shri. Kunga Nima Lepcha as the Chief Guest.

Also present in the programme were Speaker SLA, Shri. Arun Upreti, MLA Rangang Yangang, Smt. Raj Kumari Thapa, MLA Soreng, Chakung, Shri. Aditya Golay, MLA Gangtok, Shri. Y.T Lepcha, MLA Melli, Smt. Farwanti Tamang, Additional Political Secretary to HCM Gangtok, Shri Tshering Wangchuk Lepcha, Additional Political Secretary to HCM Namchi, Ms. Kavita Sapkota, other dignitaries, faculties and college students.

In his brief address, Minister, Education, Law & Parliamentary Affairs Department, Land Revenue & Disaster Management and Health & Family, Shri. Kunga Nima Lepcha expressed it a great privilege to be part of the first ever mock session of Students Legislative Assembly.



He emphasised on dealing with universal phenomena such as global warming which is posing a great challenge to everyone around the world.

He highlighted the “Mero Rukh Mero Santati” programme which assures importance to environment. He also spoke about restoring the original names of places in Sikkim. He applauded the performance of the participants and requested them to always uplift their respective culture and language.At the end, he hoped to participate in programmes such as this, in future.

In his address, Speaker SLA, Shri Arun Upreti expressed utmost pride on being part of the first ever State Level Students Assembly. He thanked the Chief Minister, Shri. Prem Singh Tamang, for his visionary guidance.

He apprised the house that this Assembly lays the foundation of strengthening democracy.

Further, he said that the Student Assembly is a platform to discuss about contemporary issues related to Sikkim.He stated the importance of procedures involving Question Hour and Valecdictory remarks during the Assembly session.He said that he was enriched by the experience and the suggestions shared during the programme.

He also congratulated the participants and hoped that they go forward and sensitize about the procedures taking place during a legislative assembly session.

A total number of 46 state government college students were nominated after election as council members for the mock session.

Two Bills were introduced during the session and they were, ‘Sikkim Net Zero Emission Bill’ and ‘Sikkim Heritage Conservation Bill.’

After a long and thorough discussion the Bill was finally passed during the mock session. The programme followed with distribution of Mementos and certificates to the participants. The vote of thanks was proposed by Secretary, Sikkim Legislative Assembly Secretariat, Shri. Lalit Kumar Gurung.

IPR , 19 Aug 2023

1st State Level Students Assembly , Sikkim – First Session | 19 Aug 2023



