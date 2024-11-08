Passenger Taxi Vehicle Stolen from STNM Hospital Premises in Gangtok

A vehicle has reportedly gone missing from the premises of STNM Hospital in Gangtok. Passenger vehicle, Mahindra MAX with registration number SK 04J 0283, was parked within the hospital grounds and was found missing late last night.

The owner, Mr. Bhushan Chettri, a resident of Tarpin Salghari in East Sikkim, discovered the theft this morning when he went to retrieve the vehicle from the parking spot. The vehicle, purchased on loan to support his family’s livelihood, was not merely a means of transportation but a symbol of his family’s aspirations.

Authorities are urging anyone who may have seen the stolen vehicle to contact the nearest police station or reach out via the following phone numbers:

9002222976 / 9609925750.