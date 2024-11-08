Suspicious Death of Young Woman in Siliguri Triggers Investigation

The sudden and unsettling death of a young woman, identified as Pushpa Chhetri, has raised alarm in the Bhanu Nagar locality. Pushpa, who had been living in a rented house in the area for several months, was discovered dead under grim circumstances on Friday afternoon.

According to preliminary reports, two individuals, one of whom was a woman, visited Pushpa’s residence, only to find her lying lifeless with a deep wound to her throat. The shocking discovery prompted an immediate alert to the Bhaktinagar police station.

Police personnel, led by the Inspector-in-Charge of Bhaktinagar station, quickly arrived at the scene. The body was recovered and sent for post-mortem examination to determine the cause of death. Local residents noted that Pushpa had been employed in Siliguri and had been residing alone in Bhanu Nagar since her relocation to the city.

While the precise circumstances surrounding her death remain unclear, police have not ruled out foul play. Investigators suspect that Pushpa may have been a victim of murder. A formal investigation is underway, with authorities piecing together evidence to uncover the truth behind this tragic incident.