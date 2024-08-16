 Labourers’ Families from Sikkim Honored at Red Fort on Independence Day

New Delhi, 16 August (GREF PR): In a touching tribute, two families of labourers from the 130 Road Construction Company (RCC) were invited to the Red Fort to celebrate Independence Day. These families were honored for their exceptional contributions by Shri Sanjay Seth, the Minister of State for Defence, and Lt Gen Raghu Srinivasan, VSM, the Director General of Border Roads (DGBR).

The labourers, who hail from Kupup village in East Sikkim, work under extremely challenging conditions to build a vital road in high-altitude areas exceeding 14,000 feet, where temperatures can plummet to -20°C. Their relentless efforts are pivotal in enhancing both connectivity and security in this strategically important region of India.

During the ceremony, Minister Sanjay Seth acknowledged the dedication of these workers, stating, “These labourers are the unsung heroes of our nation. Their hard work and dedication have helped build the very foundations of our country. It is our privilege to recognize their efforts and thank them for their service.”

Lt Gen Raghu Srinivasan also praised the contributions of the 130 RCC labourers, saying, “The labourers of 130 RCC have played a crucial role in constructing critical infrastructure, including roads and bridges, that have enhanced our nation’s connectivity and security. We salute their spirit and commitment to excellence.”

The recognition of these families underscores the significant and lasting impact of their work on the nation’s security and development. The honored families expressed deep gratitude to the government and the Border Roads Organisation for acknowledging the contributions of their loved ones. They voiced pride in being part of the nation-building process and hoped that their recognition would inspire others to contribute to the country’s progress.

This ceremony highlighted the government’s dedication to honoring the contributions of all citizens, regardless of their profession or background, in the nation’s growth and development.