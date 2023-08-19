Lepcha was administered ASV prior to his death : Soreng Hospital

Samdup Lepcha, a 22-year-old individual, tragically lost his life due to a snake bite at his residence in Karthok, located in the Soreng Chakung area of West Sikkim. This unfortunate incident occurred on Thursday.

Reports indicate that when he was taken to the Soreng Primary Health Center (PHC), he was already in an unconscious state, indicating the potential widespread effect of the venom in his body. Despite his critical condition, the medical staff at the PHC administered Anti Snake Venom (ASV) in an attempt to counteract the poison from further coagulation in blood.

Following this initial treatment, he was transferred to the Namchi District Hospital. Sadly, upon arrival at the Namchi Hospital, medical staff pronounced Samdup Lepcha as deceased.

The Soreng Hospital has vehemently denied the accusations suggesting that Lepcha’s demise was a result of the unavailability of the vaccine at the hospital. Instead, it has been clarified that upon his arrival in an unconscious state at the Soreng Primary Health Center (PHC), Lepcha was promptly administered Anti Snake Venom (ASV). This medical intervention was carried out with the proper consent from a family member.

