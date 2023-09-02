Flight Operation Resumes at Pakyong Airport After 3 Months

Pakyong, 2 Sep : This year, flight operations at Pakyong Airport commenced with the G20 summit on March 14th and continued without interruption until June 15th. However, after June 15th, the Airport Authority of India (AAI) informed the general public that the private airliner SpiceJet would be suspending flight operations due to inclement weather conditions.

As a result, the Delhi to Pakyong and Pakyong to Delhi flight routes were temporarily diverted to Bagdogra Airport until the weather conditions along the Pakyong route improved.

Today, on September 2nd, flight operations between Delhi and Pakyong have resumed after almost three months of suspension due to adverse weather conditions.

In addition to this, during a conversation with TVOS, Pakyong Airport Director Rajendra Grover has conveyed that the Kolkata to Pakyong and Pakyong to Kolkata flight operations are scheduled to begin from September 15th and will continue until October 30th. These flights will operate daily.

Furthermore, the flight schedule for the Delhi to Pakyong and Pakyong to Delhi routes will be five days a week, with no operations on Mondays and Fridays.