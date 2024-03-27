Nomination filing begun on fourth day, PS Golay files from Soreng District

Pakyong, 27 March : Candidates from the ruling party, the opposition, and independent individuals commenced their filing process on Tuesday morning in the respective districts of Sikkim. Nomination filing along with papers for both the Assembly and Parliamentary Elections commenced at offices of the returning officers of six districts.

In Soreng, CM cum ruling SKM Party President Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) who has fielded from two constituencies namely Rhenock in Pakyong District and Soreng – Chakung in Soreng District has filed nomination along with his nomination papers at Soreng District Administrative (DAC) to Returning Officer. In the row Aditya Tamang (Golay) has also submitted his nominationg papers from SKM Party as ‘Subtitute’ of PS Golay.

According to IPR release, “Mr Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) filed his nomination papers as Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) candidate from 07-Soreng-Chakung Assembly Constituency whereas, Mr Aditya Golay (Tamang) filed nomination papers as his substitute candidate”.

Mr Pem Dorjee Sherpa filed his nomination as a Citizen Action Party (CAP) candidate from 06-Daramdin Assembly Constituency.

Likewise, Mr Kaushal Lohagan filed his nomination as a Citizen Action Party (CAP) candidate from 08-Salghari-Zoom Assembly Constituency”.

In Pakyong, the nomination was filed by Mr Tshering Wangdi Lepcha of Sikkim Democratic Front from 21 Gnathang Machong AC.

In Namchi, The candidates who filed their nominations for 12 Melli AC were Mr Rupen Karki, Independent Candidate and Mr Ganesh Kumar Rai, Citizen Action Party. Both the nomination was filed in the office of Ms Annapurna Alley, District Election Officer cum Returning Officer for 12 Melli Assembly Constituency (General).

In Gyalshing, Mr. Narendra Kumar Subba, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), contesting from 03-Maneybung-Dentam Assembly Constituency, Mr. Dipendra Gurung, Independent candidate contesting from 03-Maneybung-Dentam Assembly Constituency, Mr. Khusandra Prasad Sharma, Independent candidate contesting from 04-Gyalshing-Barnyak Assembly Constituency. Mr. M Bharani Kumaar received nominations from three candidates under Gyalshing District.

In Gangtok, Mr Sonam Lama, Simick Duduling Gonpa, Simik, Gangtok District filed for the 32 Sangha Assembly Constituency from Sikkim Krantikari Morcha Party.

Likewise, the names of persons who filed for candidacy of Parliamentary Constituency on the fourth day of nomination at the Office of Mr Tushar G Nikhare, Returning Officer for 01- Sikkim Parliamentary Constituency are as follows:

1. Mr Kharga Bahadur Rai, Sajong, Central Pendam, Pakyong District from Sikkim Republican Party.

2. Mr Laten Tshering Sherpa, Rinchenpong, Soreng District as an independent candidate.

3. Mr Shyamal Pal from Dara Gaon, Upper Tadong, Gangtok District as an independent candidate.

Nominations were recieved by Mr Tushar G Nikhare, Returning Officer.

In Mangan, Gnawo Chopel Lepcha for 29 Kabi Lungchuk from Sikkim Democratic Front, Sonam Gyatsho Lepcha for 30-Djongu from Sikkim Democratic Front, Jorbu Tshering Lepcha for 30-Djongu from Citizen Action Party and Hissey Lachungpa for 31-Lachen-Mangan from Sikkim Democratic Front.

The last day for filing of nominations is 27th March 2024 (Wednesday), which will be followed by scrutiny of documents on 28th March 2024 (Thursday). The date for withdrawal (if any) is 30th March 2024 (Friday).