Elderly Woman Found Dead at Hee Goan; No Foul Play Suspected

Gangtok / Hee Goan, June 12 : A 70-year-old woman was found hanging in the storeroom of her residence in Hee Goan on Thursday morning. The discovery was made by a 16-year-old member of her family, prompting immediate police notification.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Dentam, Nanda Kumar Karki, led the official inquest in the presence of legal guardians and local witnesses. Following the formal procedures, the body was transported to the District Hospital in Gyalshing for a post-mortem examination and was subsequently handed over to the family for final rites.

Preliminary findings suggest the woman had been suffering from long-term health issues, including a urinary tract infection. Authorities have found no signs of foul play in the incident. The case has been registered under FIR No. 14/2025, Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, and further investigation is underway.

Suicide Prevention Helpline: 24×7 Helpline: 1800-345-3225 Landline: 03592-202111