Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Where Even Iron Melted at 1000°C, a Bhagavad Gita Was Found Intact

Ahmedabad, June 13 : In the devastating plane crash that occurred in Ahmedabad, where everything was reduced to ashes, a copy of the *Bhagavad Gita* was discovered completely unharmed. A video of this remarkable finding has gone viral on social media. In the video, a rescue worker can be seen holding the *Bhagavad Gita* and flipping through its pages, which appear untouched. The viral footage is in the Gujarati language.

Bhagavad Gita Found Intact Amid Charred Debris

While rescue teams worked through the night to remove the wreckage of the aircraft, they came across the *Bhagavad Gita* in perfect condition. What’s astonishing is that in a disaster where even the plane’s metal parts had melted, the holy book remained undamaged amidst the ashes. Not a single page of the *Gita* was scorched or torn by the flames.

Birds Had No Chance to Escape the 1000°C Heat

After the crash, the temperature around the wreckage is estimated to have reached as high as 1000 degrees Celsius. This extreme heat severely hampered rescue and relief operations. Even nearby animals like dogs and birds did not get a chance to escape and were completely charred.

SDRF Officer: Never Witnessed a Disaster Like This in 8 Years

A member of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) remarked that he had been dealing with emergencies for eight years but had never witnessed anything as horrifying as this. He stated that although they reached the site wearing PPE kits, the intense heat made rescue operations extremely difficult. According to an SDRF official, a massive explosion occurred in the aircraft’s fuel tank, causing a fierce fire. The temperature quickly shot up to around 1000°C. The heat was so intense that it was nearly impossible to continue operations. Debris was scattered everywhere, and the team first had to remove the smoldering wreckage before proceeding.