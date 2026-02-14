Justice for Indradeep Pradhan: Mayfair Casino Workers Stage Massive Protest, Demand Arrest of Owners

Gangtok, 14 Feb : Employees of Mayfair Casino have launched a strong protest seeking justice for Late Indradeep Pradhan, alleging that his death was the result of negligence by the casino’s management. The workers have specifically accused Mr. Sanjay Kandoi and Mr. Manoj Agarwal of responsibility and are demanding their immediate arrest.

A large number of staff members gathered for a peaceful rally, voicing their anger and frustration over what they described as prolonged inaction in the case. According to the protesters, the two accused individuals are currently untraceable, which they claim is further delaying justice for Pradhan’s grieving family.

During the demonstration, workers also raised serious allegations about the internal functioning of the establishment. They claimed that discriminatory remarks were made against members of the Nepali community and alleged that employees were subjected to humiliation and mistreatment. Protesters further accused the management of failing to provide statutory benefits such as gratuity and bonuses, adding that those who raised concerns were allegedly targeted.

Some workers also levelled allegations of being forced to carry out personal household chores at the private residences of the owners, claims that have intensified calls for a thorough investigation.

The protesters urged authorities to take swift and strict action against Sanjay Kandoi and Manoj Agarwal. They also alleged that the duo were escorted away by Roshan Shrestha, a former owner of Red Bull Casino, and have since remained out of public view.

The workers have appealed for an impartial inquiry and timely legal action to ensure accountability and justice.