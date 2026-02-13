Tragedy at 29th Mile: Two Killed, Two Injured After Tata Harrier Plunges into Teesta River on NH10

Siliguri, 13 Feb : A tragic road accident early Friday morning claimed two lives after an Innova vehicle plunged into the Teesta River from Bhandarey Cliff at the 29th Mile along NH-10.

The incident occurred around 4:00 a.m. when the vehicle (SK 05 PA 6666) was travelling towards Gangtok from Siliguri. According to preliminary reports, the car veered off the road and fell straight into the river. Police suspect that the driver may have fallen asleep at the wheel, leading to the accident.

All four occupants of the vehicle were returning to Gangtok after attending a relative’s wedding ceremony in Siliguri.

The deceased have been identified as Aniket Prasad (25) and Aman Gupta (23), both residents of Gangtok. The two injured passengers, Kunal Gupta and Pawan Kumar Prasad, were immediately rushed to a hospital in Siliguri, where they are currently undergoing treatment.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent to Kalimpong for post-mortem examination. Authorities have launched a detailed investigation into the incident.