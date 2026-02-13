AI Revolution Looms: Most White-Collar Jobs Could Be Automated Within 18 Months

Pakyong, 13 Feb : Microsoft’s top artificial intelligence executive, Mustafa Suleyman, has issued a striking forecast about the future of professional work, saying that within the next 12 to 18 months, AI systems could automate the vast majority of white-collar tasks currently performed by humans.

In a recent interview with the *Financial Times*, Suleyman explained that AI technology is advancing rapidly and will soon be capable of matching or exceeding human performance on many routine office roles. According to his prediction, jobs that rely on computer-based tasks — including roles like lawyers, accountants, project managers, and marketing professionals — are particularly vulnerable to this wave of automation.

Suleyman highlighted that many current AI models already assist with complex work such as software coding, and he expects the trend to accelerate sharply. As organizations embrace AI to boost productivity and cut costs, the way work gets done could undergo a fundamental shift in a very short time.

The Microsoft executive also noted that the creation of highly capable AI models may soon become as straightforward as producing other digital content, like podcasts or blog posts. This ease of development means companies and even individuals may soon build customised AI tools tailored to specific tasks.

While this technological shift promises significant efficiency gains, it also raises questions about job security, workforce transformation, and the kinds of roles humans will occupy in an AI-driven future.