210th Bhanu Jayanti Celebrations in Gangtok

Gangtok, July 13 (IPR): The second segment of the celebration marking the 210th birth anniversary of Adikavi Bhanubhakta Acharya included the presentation of awards, felicitations, and literary deliberations at Manan Kendra today.

The event was graced by the presence of Mr Arun Kumar Upreti, Minister, Rural Development Department and Cooperation Departments, as the Chief Guest, accompanied by Mr Delay Namgyal Barfungpa, MLA Gangtok constituency-cum-Chairman-Bhanu Bhakta Celebration Committee, as the Guest of Honour, and Ms Kala Rai, MLA Burtuk constituency, as the Special Guest.

Mr Arun Kumar Upreti, in his address, extended his greetings to the gathering on the occasion of the 210th Bhanu Jayanti celebration.

He said, “We have gathered here to celebrate the 210th birth anniversary of the great poet, Bhanubhakta Acharya. This year’s Bhanu Jayanti theme, ‘Hamro Ekta Hamro Samridhi,’ is very meaningful as we reflect on Bhanubhakta’s great contributions to Nepali society.”

He noted that Bhanubhakta Acharya is honoured as “Adikavi” as he not only demonstrated poetic beauty but also helped improve people and society through his writings.

Mr Upreti mentioned that Adikavi played an important role in uniting societies by making the Nepali language simple, accessible, and inclusive.

Bhanubhakta’s translation of the Sanskrit epic “Ramayana” into the Nepali language brought the story and teachings of the Ramayana to ordinary people, creating a shared cultural heritage and greatly contributing to the development of Nepali literature, he added.

The Minister further remarked that beyond the Ramayana, Bhanubhakta’s works deeply explored social issues, exposing societal prejudices and superstitions, as shown in his work “Bhaktina ko Byatha.” Mr Upreti said his writings encouraged Nepali society to think deeply and seek reform, highlighting the path towards improvement and progress.

He stated, “As we celebrate Bhanu Jayanti,, it is important not only to remember Bhanubhakta’s contributions but also to draw inspiration from his thoughts and teachings. By embracing his ideas, we can continue to enrich Nepali language, literature, and culture, and work towards a more prosperous and inclusive society.”

Mr Upreti said, “To honour Bhanubhakta’s legacy, everyone must commit to preserve and promote cultural heritage. Sharing Bhanubhakta’s contributions and teachings with future generations will help secure a brighter future for the literary tradition,” he added.

He stated, “Bhanubhakta Acharya taught us that unity is the foundation of prosperity. By following his path, we can overcome societal divisions and ensure equal opportunities for all.” Concluding his address, he urged everyone to strive to follow Adikavi’s path and contribute to the betterment and progress of society.

In his keynote address, Mr CP Sharma, former Press Advisor to the Chief Minister, spoke about the life and contributions of Adikavi Bhanubhakta Acharya to literature.

Mr Sharma highlighted Bhanubhakta’s significant achievements, including his poems and the translation of Valmiki’s Ramayana into Nepali. He emphasised Bhanubhakta’s literary legacy and urged younger generations to promote and preserve their language and heritage.

Mr Sharma mentioned that Bhanubhakta Acharya, often revered as Nepal’s first poet (Adikavi), was born in 1814 in the Tanahun district. Acharya is best known for translating the epic Ramayana from Sanskrit to Nepali, making it accessible to the general public, he said. He added that this monumental translation not only enriched Nepali literature but also played a crucial role in the upliftment of culture and language.

Mr Sharma pointed out Bhanubhakta’s poetic works, known for simplicity and deep devotion to the Nepali language and culture.

Bhanubhakta’s contributions have left a lasting mark on Nepalese literature, inspiring countless poets and writers to follow in his footsteps, he concluded.

Earlier, the programme began with the lighting of a ceremonial lamp and a welcome address delivered by Mr Hari Dhungel, President, Nepali Sahitya Parishad, Sikkim.

During the programme, Mr Dup Tshering Lepcha from Namcheybung, Pakyong district, was conferred with the Bhanu Puraskar, 2024.

Similarly, renowned personalities were conferred with the following awards:

– Mr Bhasker Poudyal (Bhasa Sewa Sri Samman) – Namphing, Namchi district

– Mr Udav Gopal Shrestha (Sahitya Sewa Sri Samman) Rongli, Pakyong district

– Mr Dhan Kumar Gurung (Sangeet Sewa Sri Samman) Barfok, Gyalshing District

– Dr Bharat Basista (Natya Sewa Sri Samman) Tarpin Rhenock, Pakyong district

– Mr Nandu Dhutraj (Patrakarita Sewa Sri Samman) Singtam, Gangtok district

– Mr Dhiraj Pradhan (Chitrakarita Sewa Sri Samman) Rhenock, Pakyong district

– Ms Gayatri Rai (Nritya Sewa Sri Samman) Culture Department, GoS

– Ms Kala Bhutia (Nritya Sewa Sri Samman) Culture Department, GoS

– Ms Mamta Singh Cintury (Nritya Sewa Sri Samman) Culture Department, GoS

Likewise, Bhasa Gaurav Samman was conferred to the following personalities in recognition of their contributions to the Lepcha and Bhutia languages, respectively:

1. Mr Dawa Tshering Lepcha, Rinchenpong, Soreng district

2. Mr Karma Lobzang Bhutia, Tathangchen, Gangtok district

The organising committee had organised inter-school and open Ramayana Paath, Kavita Paath, along with Tableau and Traditional Procession competitions this year. The following were declared as winners today:

* Inter-school Ramayana Paath competition winners:

– Modern Senior Secondary School

– Tadong Senior Secondary School

– Sichey Senior Secondary School

* Ramayana Paath competition winners:

– Ms Pranita Sharma – Samdong (Gangtok District)

– Rumtek Chinjey Group – Rumtek (Gangtok District)

– Ms Rita Sharma – Singtam (Gangtok District)

* Inter-school Poem competition winners:

– Mr Passang Tshering Tamang – Sir Tashi Namgyal Senior Secondary School, Gangtok District

– Ms Nainakala Chettri – Sichey Senior Secondary School, Gangtok

– Ms Sutnama Limboo – Bhojoghari Senior Secondary School, Gangtok

* Open Poem competition winners:

– Ms Babita Khaling – Parenggaon, Soreng district

– Ms Puja Chhetri – Bering, Pakyong district

– Mr Sabin Rai – Mangalbaria, Soreng district

– Inter-school Shova Yatra competition winners:

– Sir Tashi Namgyal Senior Secondary School, Gangtok

– Ranka Senior Secondary School, Gangtok

– Little Pixies International School, Gangtok

The annual publication of the Nepali Sahitya Parishad ‘Bhanu Smarika’ and a few other publications were also released on the occasion by the dignitaries.

Likewise, Nepali Sahitya Parishad Sikkim felicitated the Chief Guest, Guest of Honour, Special Guest, and dignitaries from Nepal and Kalimpong.

Also present during the programme were former MLAs, Zilla Adhakshya, North District, Mayor GMC, Deputy Mayor GMC, Councillors, HODs, officials, representatives from Nepali Sathiya Parishad-Sikkim, awardees, literary personalities, language experts, researchers, representatives from various associations and organisations, dignitaries, guests from Nepal, and Kalimpong, teachers, and students.

The programme concluded with cultural performances, presentation of Appreciation Letters to various organisations, distribution of prizes, and Words of Thanks by Mr Joseph Lepcha, Publicity Secretary, Nepali Sahitya Parishad, Sikkim.

