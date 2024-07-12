Accident Claims One Life, Four Sustained Injury Under Gangtok District On Friday Morning

Gangtok, 12 July : A devastating landslide occurred on July 12, 2024, on the road between Lingee and Gangtok in the Makha area, resulting in a fatal accident involving a taxi.

The taxi, registered as SK 04 J0030, was struck by a heavy boulder that fell from the landslide-prone area, causing severe damage to the vehicle and injuring multiple passengers.

Tragically, 35-year-old Ms. Rakhi Chettri from Middle Lingee lost her life at the scene. Immediate medical assistance was provided to the other injured passengers. The list of affected individuals is as follows:

1. Smt. Rakhi Chettri, 35 Female , Middle Lingee (deceased)

2. Renuka Rai, 40 Female , Lingee (hospitalized)

3. Aita Maya Rai, 36 Female , Lingee (hospitalized)

4. Pranit Basnett, 12 Male , Middle Lingee (hospitalized)

5. Chabi Lall Thapa, 72 Male , Lingee (hospitalized)

6. Shriyan Chettri, 10 months old, Male, Lingee

7. Lila Maya Rai, 56 Female , Sokpay

8. Lobin Rai, 36 Male , Lingee

9. Prem Maya Chettri, 60 Female , Lingee

10. Sangita Rai, 33 Female , Lingee

11. Passang Doma Lepcha, 34 Female , Lingee

12. Martha Chettri, 39 Female, Lingee

13. Passang Rinzing Lepcha (Driver), 50 Male , Upper Lingee

Local authorities, including the SDM Rabdang and the Training Officer from the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), are investigating the accident.

The next of kin of Ms. Rakhi Chettri, Mr. Nanda Kumar Basnett, received a compensation amount of Rs 4,00,000 from SDM Rabdang.

Four of the injured passengers were referred to STNM Hospital for further treatment after initially receiving first aid at Singtam District Hospital.