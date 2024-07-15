SP Gangtok Warns Citizens About New Cybercrime Tactics

Gangtok, 15 July: IPS Tenzing Loden Lepcha, Superintendent of Police (SP) for Gangtok District, held a press briefing today to discuss the emergence of new cybercrime cases. He highlighted a significant increase in various types of cybercrimes both nationally and within the state. Fraudsters are employing innovative techniques to deceive and steal from unsuspecting victims.

SP Lepcha shared recent incidents where victims have lost substantial amounts of money, amounting to millions. He specifically cautioned individuals unfamiliar with stock exchange investments to be wary of attractive deals or offers circulating on social media platforms and messaging apps.

He explained that these fake investment schemes typically involve an initial small investment, which gradually increases as the victim’s greed is exploited. Eventually, the scammers siphon off significant sums of money from the victims. SP Lepcha urged the public to remain vigilant and informed to avoid falling prey to such scams. SP advised people not to install any app which aren’t authorized by play store like Google , Apple etc.