ISRO to Launch GSAT-N2 Satellite via SpaceX Falcon 9, Introducing In-Flight Internet to India

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is preparing to launch its latest communication satellite, GSAT-N2, aboard SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket. This marks a significant milestone as the satellite will provide in-flight internet access, making India one of the latest countries to offer such services.

The GSAT-N2 satellite, also known as GSAT-20, weighs 4,700 kg—too heavy for ISRO’s current fleet of rockets. To facilitate its deployment, ISRO has partnered with SpaceX, using its heavy-lift Falcon 9 rocket. Although developed by ISRO, the mission is managed under its commercial arm, New Space India Limited (NSIL). Beyond in-flight internet, GSAT-N2 will also enable broadband services in remote areas of India.

This launch will be ISRO’s first commercial collaboration with SpaceX, a move that highlights its commitment to leveraging global partnerships for technological advancement.

Technical Capabilities of GSAT-N2

GSAT-N2 is a Ka-band high-throughput satellite (HTS), specifically designed to enhance broadband and in-flight connectivity across India. Its innovative multi-beam architecture includes 32 user beams: 8 narrow spot beams focused on the Northeast and 24 wide spot beams covering the rest of India. These beams are supported by hub stations located within the mainland, providing a total throughput of approximately 48 Gbps.

The satellite features three 2.5-meter deployable reflectors with multiple feeds, optimizing frequency reuse and increasing system capacity. Its mission life is expected to be 14 years, during which it will play a critical role in supporting a growing subscriber base with small user terminals.

“This satellite will bridge the gap in India’s in-flight internet services, finally putting us on the global connectivity map,” said Dr. M. Sankaran, Director of the UR Rao Satellite Centre in Bengaluru. “GSAT-N2 is India’s highest-throughput satellite and the only one dedicated to the Ka-band,” he added.

Regulatory Developments and Service Implementation

Currently, in-flight internet is unavailable in India due to regulatory restrictions. However, recent amendments now permit Wi-Fi services on aircraft once they reach an altitude of 3,000 meters. This change aligns India with international standards, ensuring uninterrupted connectivity for passengers during flights.

The government has also clarified that internet services can only be used when electronic devices are allowed onboard. To prevent interference with terrestrial networks, service providers must operate at the stipulated altitude, as outlined in the Flight and Maritime Connectivity Rules, 2018.

Despite the imminent launch, in-flight internet services won’t be available immediately. Airlines must first acquire necessary licenses and install onboard equipment to facilitate the service.

Collaboration with Viasat and BSNL

American satellite communication firm Viasat has announced plans to utilize GSAT-N2 for both in-flight and maritime connectivity in India. The company, in partnership with BSNL, is also working to launch Direct-to-Device satellite services, further enhancing India’s digital infrastructure.

Previous Falcon 9 Missions

This isn’t the first time ISRO has collaborated with SpaceX. Earlier this year, a Falcon 9 rocket successfully launched a military-grade satellite for Tata, underlining the growing trust and cooperation between Indian entities and SpaceX.

The launch of GSAT-N2 represents a pivotal step in transforming India’s communication landscape, offering high-speed internet access in previously unconnected regions and enabling seamless connectivity for air travelers.