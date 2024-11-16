CM Awards Outstanding Journalists on National Press Day Celebration 2024

On the occasion of the National Press Day, the journalists and media professionals are honoured every year by the state Government for their exemplary work, highlighting the crucial role they play in promoting transparency, democracy, and social justice. This year too, various awards were presented to the journalists in the state for their contributions in the field.

The Chief Minister Mr Prem Singh Tamang-Golay emphasising the pivotal role of the Media as a vital pillar of democracy and their contributions to the society presented various awards on the occasion of celebration of National Press Day 2024 organised by the Information and Public Relations Department (IPRD) at Manan Kendra, today.

Three veteran journalists were honoured for their work and the awardees for the Chief Minister’s Awards under various categories are as follows:

Mr Pankaj Dhungel (East Mojo) for Reporting on Climate Change. He has consistently raised awareness on critical issues such as climate change, environmental sustainability, and biodiversity. His work not only informs and engages but also inspires the public toward environmental responsibility, making a vital contribution to shaping a sustainable future.

Mr Deepak Gurung (Anugamini) for Reporting on Human Rights. As an investigative journalist and human rights advocate, he has dedicated his career to exposing social injustices and promoting accountability. His impactful work includes uncovering labour exploitation in Rangpo’s pharmaceutical sector, shedding light on the challenges faced by migrant labourers, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, and advocating for policy changes and improved working conditions.

Mr Raymond Lepcha ( Summit Times) for Reporting on Women’s Issues. He has made a remarkable impact through his writing on women’s issues. With his commitment to truth and social justice, Shri Lepcha has amplified the voices of women affected by gender-based discrimination, domestic violence, and economic opportunities. His work has been instrumental in highlighting these issues, encouraging a broader understanding of women’s rights and influencing conversations for a safer and more equitable society.

His commitment to these issues has brought attention to the needs of women’s safety, rights, and equality across the state.

Mr Babbu Tamang (Freelancer) for YN Bhandari Best Journalism. As a dedicated and passionate journalist, he has made significant contributions to the field of journalism, committed to truth, accuracy, and public service. Since starting his career in 1999, he has diligently reported on a wide range of critical issues, bringing forth the voices of those often overlooked.

The Grameen Patrakarita Purashkar 2024 which is awarded by the Press Club of Sikkim annually was presented to Mr Sushil Rai, Sikkim Reporter, Correspondent, Namchi.

The Chief Minister, who is also the Minister In Charge of the Information and Public Relations Department (IPRD) acknowledging the dedication and contribution of the officials of the Department in the field of journalism, also presented Certificate of Appreciation for the year 2024.

The recipients of the Certificate of Appreciation are:

Mr Sagar Rai, SIA, Namchi District

Mr Bishal Shankar, SIA, Gyalshing District

Ms Sayreep Lepcha, SIA, Mangan District

Mr Phurba Dorjee Lepcha, SIA, Soreng District

Ms Nima Choden Bhutia, SIA, Gangtok District

Mr Hishey Tenzing Bhutia, SIA, Gangtok District

Mr Samdup Lepcha, Photographer, Pakyong District

The Chief Minister shared his pride in launching the Tista Rangit Aviral Kalam Award on Independence Day to recognize outstanding journalists at the state level.

He noted that the awards reflect not only the government’s commitment to the welfare and support of the journalists acknowledging their contributions, but also freedom of the Fourth Pillar of Democracy under the present government.

Report from DIO-Gangtok

Share this: Facebook

X

