LG Unveils Stretchable Screen That Expands from 12 to 18 Inches

LG has introduced its latest stretchable display technology, a marvel that can withstand up to 10,000 stretches without damage. This unique feature sets it apart in the world of electronics.

Although LG exited the smartphone market in 2021, it continues to innovate in electronics components. At the LG Science Park in South Korea, the company revealed a prototype of its new stretchable screen, marking a significant leap forward in flexible display technology.

This new iteration, branded as the “Free-Form Display,” offers up to 50% expandability compared to a similar prototype showcased in 2022. The 12-inch screen can stretch to 18 inches while maintaining a pixel density of 100ppi. While this falls short of the 300ppi seen in most modern smartphones, it’s sufficient for specialized applications.

LG attributes the display’s durability to a unique combination of micro-LEDs and “special silicon substrates” found in contact lenses. This ensures consistent image quality across varying conditions, including temperature changes.

Stretchable screens are lightweight, thin, and versatile, making them ideal for diverse surfaces such as clothing, skin, or even uneven structures. LG demonstrated potential use cases, including a firefighter suit equipped with a real-time information display and a convex vehicle display operable by hand gestures.

Though still in the prototype phase, stretchable screens highlight the future of display technology. While they may not appear in smartphones or wearables soon, these innovations represent a significant engineering milestone, offering a glimpse into the next era of flexible electronics.