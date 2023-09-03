Chandrayaan 3 : Pragyan Rover Goes To Sleep , ISRO To Wake It Up On 22 Sep

Pragyan Goes To Sleep Until 22 Sep As Night Falls On Moon , ISRO Announced It Has Safely Parked Pragyan Rover On South Pole Of Lunar Soil After It Completed All It’s Scheduled Assigned Tasks.

Following a successful initial phase, the Chandrayaan-3 rover, affectionately known as ‘Pragyan,’ has been securely parked and transitioned into a dormant state, according to an announcement from ISRO, the Indian space agency.

ISRO confirmed that the rover has impeccably executed its designated tasks, with both the APXS and LIBS payloads now deactivated.

Chandrayaan-3 Mission:

The Rover completed its assignments. It is now safely parked and set into Sleep mode.

APXS and LIBS payloads are turned off.

Data from these payloads is transmitted to the Earth via the Lander. Currently, the battery is fully charged.

The solar panel is… — ISRO (@isro) September 2, 2023

A revival date of September 22, 2023, has been set for the rover, coinciding with the anticipated lunar sunrise. Throughout this period of inactivity, the rover’s battery maintains a full charge, and its solar panel has been precisely aligned to maximize light absorption, as stipulated in an official ISRO statement available on X (formerly known as Twitter).

While the rover’s reawakening remains uncertain, ISRO remains optimistic, anticipating a new set of missions. However, should the rover not reanimate, it will forever grace the lunar surface, serving as a lasting symbol of India’s lunar exploration endeavors.

Upon disembarkation from the lander, the rover explored up to 100 meters from its initial landing site, conducting on-site investigations and capturing invaluable images of the lunar terrain. ISRO has diligently shared updates on this historic lunar mission, ensuring the public remains well-informed about India’s remarkable odyssey to the Moon.