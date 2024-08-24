FLFS Celebrates 22nd Foundation Day

Gangtok, August 24: The 22nd Foundation Day of the Former Legislators’ Federation of Sikkim (FLFS) was marked with a significant event today, with Chief Minister Mr Prem Singh Tamang-Golay attending the occasion as the chief guest.

He was accompanied by Madam Krishna Rai, Mr Mingma Norbu Sherpa, Speaker Sikkim Legislative Assembly (SLA)and Ms Raj Kumari Thapa Deputy Speaker SLA as guests of honour.

The event held at Manan Kendra, brought together Cabinet Ministers, MLAs, MP, Lok Sabha, Advisors, Mayor, Deputy Mayor and Councillors Gangtok Municipal Corporation (GMC), Former MLAs, HoDs, officers and staff of line departments, members of the Federation, special guests and other invitees.

The Foundation Day is celebrated as a calendar event, subsequent to the announcement made by the Chief Minister on the 21st Foundation Day of FLFS in 2023, to honour the valuable contributions of former legislators, whose experience continues to support the lawmakers to serve the public and the state more effectively.

Chief Minister Mr Prem Singh Tamang extended his best wishes to the FLFS. He emphasised on the importance of viewing the Federation from a non-political standpoint. The process and party affiliations may have been different but they have in their way contributed in making Sikkim what it is today, he added.

He emphasised on the foundational role they have played in shaping Sikkim’s political landscape and development trajectory. Their efforts in various capacities were praised, reflecting on how their legacies continue to impact the state.

Paying tribute to the deceased legisiators, the Chief Minister acknowledged the contribution made by them during their tenure and the lasting impact they have left on the development of the State.

He added that the State Government will provide essential support to the Federation, owing to their indispensable contribution in promoting the welfare of the State.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister made few announcements, including the enhancement of pension payable to former legislators at Rs. 55,000/- for those who have served two terms or more, and Rs. 50,000/- for those who have served a single term, with these changes to take effect following the next supplementary demands for grants of the Sikkim Legislative Assembly.

⁃ The Chief Minister has scheduled former legislators meet on September 4, 2024 to address their grievances.

⁃ The State Government will provide Rs. 20 lakh as annual grant-in-aid to the FLFS so the fund can be used to meet emergency or medical requirements of the former legislators.

⁃ Identity Cards of Former Legislators to be renewed with the inclusion of Ashoka Pillar alongside the Government of Sikkim’s logo.

⁃ Reviewing of Priority order for accommodation in view of the circular dated August 23, at Sikkim House and Sewa Bhawan in Delhi and Sikkim House, Guwahati.

He also emphasised the need for collective effort to achieve the status of ‘Nasha Mukta Sikkim’, which would inspire other states to follow suit, ultimately contributing to the vision of a ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat’.



With the announcement of India Today’s ‘Mood of the Nation’ survey, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has emerged as the most popular Chief Minister with a leading popularity rating of 55.7%. The Chief Minister acknowledged the support of the people of Sikkim for the recognition.

He concluded his address by rallying support for ‘Team Sikkim’ in pursuit of the objectives of ‘Sunaulo Sikkim, Samriddha’ and ‘Vikshit Sikkim 2047’, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Vikshit Bharat @2047’.

The event provided a platform for reflection on Sikkim’s legislative history and the evolution of its governance.

On the occasion, the FLFS felicitated Chief Minister and presented mementos to Speaker and Deputy Speaker.

In the course of felicitations, the Unsung Heroes of 1973 Democratic Movement, namely; Mr Mohan Gurung, Mr Chin Kazi Shrestha, Mr Nil Bahadur Dahal, Mr Suk Tshering Sherpa, Mr Sanu Bhai Mohotey, Mr Purna Kr Dhungel and Mr Dawa Tshering Bhutia were felicitated.

The Democratic Movement which connotes a landmark transition from monarchy to a democratic State marking a significant departure from the traditional governance structure, offering Sikkimese a greater voice in their governance.

The programme also felicitated former Ministers and legislators who served in the fifth and sixth Legislative Assembly of the State. The felicitations were presented to former Ministers Dr Dilli Pd Kharel, Mr Ran Bdr Subba, Mr Garjaman Gurung, Mr Menlom Lepcha, Mr Dal Bdr Gurung, Mr Tseten Dorjee Lepcha and Mr Ram Bdr Subba, former Speakers Mr CB Subba and Ms Kalawati Subba, former Deputy Speaker Mr Mingma Tshering Sherpa, former MLAs Mr Ashok Kr Subba (Chong) and Mr Sonam Dorjee and former MP Ongden Tshering Lepcha.

The programme additionally featured the release of Smaarika “Purviyalok” of FLFS and a book named “Jan Sambad” along with the announcement of the prize distribution of Essay Competition with the topic: Sunaulo Sikkim, Samriddha Sikkim, Samarth Sikkim.

Cultural performances, skit titled-‘Nasha Mukt Sikkim’, patriotic song followed by the screening of documentary film of FLFS set the tone for the event.

Earlier, Mr DB Thatal former MLA cum President FLFS, extended gratitude to the Chief Minister for his support towards the Federation. He elucidated on the journey of the Federation and the growth of the organisation since its formation.

The Vote of Thanks was proposed by the former Minister cum Secretary, FLFS Mr Arun Kumar Ghatani.

Report from DIO-Gangtok