Shouting ‘Chinese, Chinese’ Miscreants Brutally Assaults Innocent Sikkim Man In Bengaluru City

In a very disturbing incident of racism, a young man hailing from Sikkim was subjected to a brutal assault in Bengaluru. Reportedly , an assault occurred in the early hours, between 3 am and 4 am of Wednesday , as the victim, identified as Dinesh Subba, was making his way back room following a night of celebration with his brother and friends.

This incident, which bears the hallmarks of a racially fueled attack, unfolded in Electronics City of Bengaluru in state of Karnataka on Wednesday. A 30-year-old Deepak Subba, a resident of Electronics City’s Phase I and originally from West Sikkim, works as a waiter at a hotel situated in Neeladri Nagar. After enduring the assault, Subba was discharged from the hospital with nine stitches adorning his head and face.

The attackers, believed to be in gang of three, targeted innocent Deepak Subba with derogatory remarks, labeling him as “Chinese, Chinese” as they spotted him on PCR Garden Road in Doddathoguru. In response to their slurs, Subba clarified that he was an Indian from Sikkim, only to find himself on the receiving end of their violent aggression.

The vigilance of security personnel stationed in a nearby building prompted them to alert the local authorities. Subsequently, Subba lodged a formal complaint at the Electronics City police station. Deepak Dorji, Subba’s brother-in-law from Arunachal Pradesh, who has been residing in the city since 2009, asserted that this attack unmistakably had racial motivations. Currently, Subba has been advised to observe bed rest as part of his recovery process.

Providing additional context, Dorji elucidated, “My brother-in-law was set upon by three assailants wielding a blunt weapon. Just after celebrating his wedding anniversary on August 14, he hosted a gathering for his friends and brother on the night of August 15. Following the conclusion of the festivities, as Subba neared his residence, he was cruelly attacked by the miscreants, who were riding a two-wheeler. The assault involved the use of a blunt weapon, and it was precipitated by their derogatory remarks directed at him.”

Having arrived in Bengaluru last December, Subba now resides with his wife and their recently born son. His wife is a homemaker, as shared by Dorji. While the identities of the culprits remain unknown, law enforcement is actively investigating the case. Charges have been registered against the attackers under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, encompassing causing harm through dangerous weapons and wrongful restraint.