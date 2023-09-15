Two Missing Sikkim Children From Jamnagar In Gujarat Are Traced : CM

Gangtok, 15 Sep : Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) made a significant announcement today regarding the two missing students from Jamnagar, Gujarat. He revealed that the students, Paljor Tamang and Devraj Subba, who had been missing since August 28th from Pranami Global School in Jamnagar, have been successfully located. This positive development was made possible through the collaborative efforts of the Gujarat Police, Rajasthan Police, and the Sikkim state’s Residential Commissioner RC, based in New Delhi.

Addressing the media during a mass joining program organized by the SKM Party in Ravangla, South Sikkim, the Chief Minister shared this heartening news with the public. He stated that both students are currently safe and in the custody of Sikkim House in New Delhi. Furthermore, he mentioned that the parents of these two children were already present at Sikkim House, awaiting their reunion.



CM Tamang elaborated on the future plans for the reunited families. The students will soon be transported back to Jamnagar, Gujarat, after completing the necessary official procedures. They will be accompanied by their parents, ensuring a smooth and secure transition back to Sikkim.

The significant progress in this matter has brought a profound sense of relief and joy to all those who have been following this case closely, including the netizens, the general public of Sikkim, and well-wishers from around the world. People from all walks of life who had been fervently praying for the well-being of these children can now breathe a collective sigh of relief.

Netizens, in particular, have expressed their heartfelt gratitude towards Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) for his unwavering support and guidance throughout the course of this missing persons’ case. His leadership and direction have played a crucial role in ensuring a positive outcome, and the community is immensely appreciative of his efforts in this regard.