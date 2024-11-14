CM Tribute to Pandit Nehru on Birth Anniversary, Marks Children’s Day Celebrations

The 135th birth anniversary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, India’s first Prime Minister, was commemorated today with a tribute ceremony at Zero Point, JN Road, in Gangtok. Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang-Golay led the homage by garlanding Nehru’s bust, underscoring the leader’s enduring legacy.

The event, organized by the Education Department as part of the nationwide Children’s Day celebrations, saw the participation of several dignitaries, including Minister of Education, Sports & Youth Affairs, and Law & Parliamentary Affairs, Mr. Raju Basnet; Minister for Ecclesiastical, PHE, and Water Resources, Mr. Sonam Lama; and Minister for Urban Development and Food & Civil Supplies, Mr. Bhoj Raj Rai.

MLA from Shyari Constituency, Mr. Tenzing Norbu Lamtha, and Education Department Advisor, Mr. MP Subba, also joined in paying their respects by garlanding the bust of Pandit Nehru.

Senior government officials, including Chief Secretary Mr. VB Pathak, Additional Chief Secretary Mr. R Telang, and Special DGP Mr. Akshay Sachdeva, were present, alongside heads of departments and school students from various institutions in Gangtok.

The ceremony highlighted Nehru’s pivotal role in shaping modern India and his special bond with children, for whom he envisioned a bright and prosperous future. Children’s Day, celebrated annually on Nehru’s birthday, continues to reflect his ideals and his affection for the younger generation.

