Education Department Announces Groundbreaking Reforms Seeking General Public and Stakeholders’ Opinion

Mr Raju Basnet, Minister of Education, Sports & Youth Affairs, and Law & Parliamentary Affairs Departments announced strategic move of the Education Department aimed to optimise educational resources, enhance quality education, and tackle challenges faced by schools with declining student numbers. The Minister chaired a press conference at the Tashiling Secretariat, today.

The Press Conference had the presence of Mr R Telang, Additional Chief Secretary, Home and Education Departments; Mr Tshewang Gyachho, Secretary Higher Education; Mr Tashi Chophel Lepcha, Secretary School Education; Mr AD Chettri, Director Samagra Shiksha, Textbook and Language; and Mr DV Basnet, Programme Officer, Samagra Shiksha.

Outlining the government’s innovative initiatives to merge low-enrollment government schools with those having higher student populations, the Education Department has strategised merger of Low-Enrollment Schools comprising of 78 primary schools, 12 junior high schools, and 7 secondary schools with nearby schools having higher enrollments. The vacated infrastructures shall be converted and repurposed as any public service facilities like Community Centers following consultations with local panchayats. The reasons behind the declining enrolment are attributed to the preferences of the parents to shift their children to private schools that signifies improvement in their economic status and declining fertility rate.

“The goal is to create a sustainable, effective educational system benefiting every student,” emphasised the Minister stating that the government prioritises transparency, public awareness, and stakeholder engagement in shaping these initiatives. The Minister also noted that the Government of India is implementing a similar policy nationwide, identifying 36 districts for pilot implementation. Pakyong District in Sikkim has been selected as a pilot district, with three schools identified for merger under this program. Approval for this phase is currently underway.

Speaking on the Chief Minister’s Meritorious Scheme, the Minister also announced that 132 winter crash course centers will be set up by the department, which shall provide intensive support to Class 10 students, targeting a 100% pass rate from this year. Under this scheme, a team of dedicated government teachers shall be selected who will provide intensive support and guidance to the students. He urged the officials to actively supervise these centres to ensure students receive the necessary preparation and support.

Stressing on the importance of public involvement and participation in making any government initiative a success, he appealed to the teachers and learned figures of the society to volunteer their service in the winter crash course centres. Through collaborative planning and careful implementation, the government aims to lay the groundwork for a brighter future for the Sikkimese students and Sikkim.

Mr R Telang addressing the media stated that the purpose of the press conference is to disseminate new initiatives and government proposals aimed at enhancing the quality and accessibility of education through a collaborative and transparent approach. He emphasised the importance of public awareness and their involvement in these upcoming measures. He underscored that these initiatives are not just policy announcements but part of a broader strategy to engage all stakeholders.

The Education Department sought opinion of the general public and the stakeholders on these strategies from the platform of this media address. These major decisions shall be implemented from the next academic session, it was stated.

The press conference concluded with a vote of thanks proposed by Mr Tashi Chophel Lepcha, Secretary School Education.

