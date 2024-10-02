State celebrates 155th Birth Anniversary of the Father of the Nation

Gangtok, October 2 (IPR): On the occasion of the 155th Gandhi Jayanti, Governor Mr Om Prakash Mathur, and Chief Minister Mr Prem Singh Tamang-Golay paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, the Father of the Nation, at MG Marg Gangtok, today.

In attendance were key dignitaries including the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the Sikkim Legislative Assembly, Cabinet Ministers, MLAs, Advisors, Adhakshya and Upa Adhakshya of Gangtok, the Mayor and Deputy Mayor, Councillors, GMC, former members of State Legislative Assembly, Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary, Director General of Police, distinguished guests along with Heads of Departments from various departments.

Today marks the culmination of the Swachhata Hi Seva campaign, with the theme “Swabhav Swachhata – Sanskaar Swachhata” a fitting tribute to Mahatma Gandhi’s enduring legacy of cleanliness and service. The State not only honours the Father of the Nation, but also celebrates the unwavering effort of local bodies, organizations, and individuals who have dedicated themselves to the cause.

For the commitment to maintaining cleanliness and uplifting the community various awards were presented at the event.

Under the Urban Development Department, the award for the Cleanest Urban Local Bodies were presented the following Nagar Panchayats :

1. Mangan Nagar Panchayat claimed the top prize as the Cleanest Urban Local Body, receiving a certificate and a cash prize of ₹10,00,000/-.

2. Rangpo Nagar Panchayat secured the second spot with a certificate and cash prize of ₹7,00,000/-.

3. Singtam Nagar Panchayat earned third place, receiving cash prize of ₹5,00,000/- and a certificate.

In the category of cleanest wards, Ward No. 07 (Development Area) under Gangtok Municipal Corporation was recognized as the cleanest, with a certificate and a cash prize of ₹1,00,000/-. Deputy Mayor Ms Tshering Palden received the award.

Furthermore, Chandra Jyoti SHG under Namchi Municipal Council was awarded cash prize of ₹50,000/- and a certificate for being the best-performing Self Help Group (SHG) under Swaccha Sahar Abhiyan. It is a new initiative launched by the Chief Minister on March 20 this year. Under this campaign, the SHG members visit households and commercial establishments in their area to educate the public about effective waste management practices.

The event also recognized outstanding contributions by Safaimitras from various municipalities: A certificate and a cash award of Rs. 10,000/- were presented by the dignitaries. The Outstanding Safaimitras are as follows:

Gangtok: Ms Phurmit Lepcha, Ms Manu Tamang, Mr Tika Ram Chettri, Mr Syam Kumar Subba

Namchi Municipal Council: Mr Dal Bahadur Limboo

Naya-Bazar Jorethang Nagar Panchayat: Mr Ravi Rawat

Rangpo Nagar Panchayat: Mr Dilip Rawat

Singtam Nagar Panchayat: Mr Lokesh Balmiki

Mangan Nagar Panchayat: Mr Naresh Ram

Gyalshing Nagar Panchayat: Mr Mon Bahadur Sanyasi.

Similarly, the Cleanest Gram Panchayat Unit Award was given to the top-performing GPUs under the Rural Development Department. A certificate and a cash prize were awarded to the following:

1st position to Arithang Chongrang, Gram Panchayat (Chongrang Block), Gyalshing District, a cash prize of Rs 5,00,000/-

2nd position to Budang Kamarey, Gram Panchayat (Duga Block), Pakyong District, cash prize of Rs 3,00,000/-

A tie in the third place between Lingdong Barfok Gram Panchayat (Passingdong-Dzongu Block), Mangan District, and Samlick Marchak Gram Panchayat (Martam Block), Gangtok District. A certificate and a cash prize of Rs 1,00,000/- each were awarded respectively.

Likewise, the State Circuit House, Gangtok District was awarded the Swachhata Green Leaf Rating Certificate under the Swachhata Green Leaf Ratings-SGLR. It is a government-initiated rating system for the hospitality sector which aims to ensure world-class hygiene and sanitation in hotels, resorts, homestays including guest houses of the Government undertaking all categories of public and private facilities. In the initial phase, the rating system is applied in Government guest houses and will soon be expanded to include private and commercial establishments. The award was received by Ms Kesang D Rechung, Secretary (Protocol) and Ms Zomden Lachungpa, Deputy Secretary (Protocol)-cum- In charge of Circuit House from Home Department.

The best-performing district under the “Swachhata Hi Sewa” campaign was awarded to Mangan District. Mr Anant Jain, District Collector of the winning District received the award along with his team.

Additionally, the following received the awards for the top Sewerage Workers under the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED).

1. Mr Yognath Sharma

2. Mr Passang Tamang

3. Mr Dawa Tshering Bhutia

4. Mr Birtaman Tamang

5. Mr Ugen Lepcha

Following the Award Ceremony, Sansad TV from New Delhi conducted an interview with the Governor and the Chief Minister. This interview was part of a larger celebration directed by Vice President of India, Mr Jagdeep Dhankhar. The discussion shed light on the State Government’s notable accomplishments and its vision for a path forward, aligning with Prime Minister Mr Narendra Modi’s concept of Viksit Bharat 2047.

The interview highlighted the government’s efforts to address various challenges and opportunities, showcasing its commitment to progress and development. By sharing their vision and progress, the Governor and the Chief Minister demonstrated their commitment to the nation’s growth and prosperity.

Report from DIO Gangtok

Share this: Facebook

X

