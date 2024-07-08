Vulnerabilities of NH10 Highlighted by CM to Centre

Pakyong , 8 July : NH10 is not only the lifeline of Sikkim but also a crucial corridor for the hill regions of Darjeeling and Kalimpong. Any disruption to NH10 caused by natural calamities poses a significant security threat, especially since Sikkim is a border state of India.

Concerns have been raised with the central government, emphasizing the critical importance of NH10 in maintaining connectivity and security in this strategically important region. NH10 can be brought under centre’s purview that will strengthen lifeline as well as border road.

Speaking to the media, the Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) informed that he along with along with Lok Sabha MP Indra Hang Subba and Rajya Sabha MP DT Lepcha met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi. The CM addressed various grievances related to the frequent landslides occurring between North Bengal and Sikkim.

The Chief Minister also reported that the state loses Rs 100 crore revenue in SGST daily due to road blockades, a significant revenue loss for a small state like Sikkim.

Furthermore, the CM suggested that a survey conducted during the British Empire in 1917 proposed a train route from Bakhrikot to Rorathang, spanning merely 72 km. If implemented, this could provide a robust means of transportation for Sikkim. The establishment of multiple stations along the route would also benefit the West Bengal region, which suffers during the monsoon season.

The Chief Minister informed that a bilateral meeting would take place between the Transport Departments of West Bengal and Sikkim. Sikkim’s Roads & Bridges Department Minister and Principal Secretary will attend to discuss and deliberate on common solutions for both regions.