Siliguri, 01 Oct : In relation to the attempted rape and murder case of a student girl in Matigara, the accused, Mohammed Abbas, was apprehended within 24 hours of committing this heinous crime last month. Initially, he had admitted to the crime both in court and in the media.

However, in a surprising turn of events during the fifth hearing on a Saturday, he has now reversed his stance, proclaiming his innocence and denying any involvement in this heinous act.

Report by Uma Sha