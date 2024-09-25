Karate teacher accused of sexually abusing minor in Siliguri; no arrest made

Siliguri, Sep 25: Another shocking incident has happened in Siliguri where a Judo and Karate instructor identified as Ram Chandra Chettri has been accused of sexually abusing a minor. According to reports, public of Milan More Champasari area under Pradhan Nagar police station staged protests and chanted slogans against the teacher for misconduct with a 16-year-old minor.

A complaint was filed on Monday and on Wednesday, a large number of people entered Pradhan Nagar police station seeking justice. No arrest was made till the time the report was filed.

A series of sexual abuses of minors has resurfaced in and around Siliguri city, raising big questions about the safety of women and children in Siliguri city.

Developing Story..