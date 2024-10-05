Google Integrates AI into Search Engine, Enhancing User Experience

Pakyong, 05 October : Google has introduced artificial intelligence (AI) into its search engine, providing users with a range of new features aimed at improving their search experience.

The integration of AI into the search engine is now being implemented globally across all countries where AI Overviews are available, powered by Google’s Gemini AI models.

According to Google, users have found AI-organized search results pages to be more beneficial based on feedback gathered during testing, signaling a positive enhancement in user experience.

What is Google’s AI Overviews?

AI Overviews is a notable feature within Google Search that leverages generative AI technology to condense search results into concise paragraphs, enabling users to obtain information quickly and efficiently through the platform. This feature is particularly useful for responding to open-ended queries and has been specifically tailored to provide results for food recipes at this initial stage.

Introduction of New Features for Google Search

One prominent aspect of the new features introduced by Google is the use of AI to structure the layout of the search page. This will present users with a comprehensive full-page experience showcasing relevant search results personalized to their needs, as mentioned in a blog post by Liz Reid, VP and Head of Google Search, released on October 3, 2024.

Additionally, Google has been experimenting with a revised design for AI Overviews, incorporating direct links to supporting webpages within the text itself. This innovative addition not only enriches the user’s search experience but also drives increased traffic to websites whose content is referenced by the AI. By tackling concerns related to attribution and intellectual property ethics, Google aims to uphold its leading position as the world’s most popular search engine.

In contrast, AI competitor OpenAI has pursued a distinct strategy in engaging with content providers. Earlier this year, OpenAI established partnerships with notable news publications like The Atlantic and News Corp, as well as publishing brands such as Condé Nast, facilitating licensing agreements for the use of content within ChatGPT.

Furthermore, Google has introduced various other AI-driven features, including an enhanced Google Lens that facilitates a seamless shopping experience and the integration of relevant advertisements within Overviews exclusively in the United States.

With these advancements, Google continues to enrich the search engine experience by harnessing the power of artificial intelligence to provide users with more personalized and efficient search results.