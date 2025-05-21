Japan’s ‘Modern Mystic’ Ryo Tatsuki Predicts Major Tsunami in July 2025, Sparks Travel Panic

New Delhi, 21 May : Renowned Japanese manga artist and self-proclaimed visionary Ryo Tatsuki is drawing global attention once again with a new and alarming forecast. Dubbed the “New Baba Vanga” for her uncanny predictions, Ryo has warned of a catastrophic tsunami likely to strike Japan in July 2025 — a warning that has already begun to ripple through the travel industry.

Tatsuki, whose reputation rose sharply after her earlier prophecies came true — including the devastating 2011 Tohoku earthquake and the deaths of various public figures — claims in her recently updated book *The Future I Saw* that an enormous seismic disturbance could erupt beneath the ocean between Japan and the Philippines. The resulting tsunami, she claims, could be up to three times more powerful than the one that struck Japan in 2011.

The ominous imagery depicted in her work includes boiling seas and a disturbance originating in a diamond-shaped region that links Japan, Taiwan, Indonesia, and the Northern Mariana Islands. Experts suggest this could imply an undersea volcanic eruption or a deep tectonic shift, though no scientific consensus has validated her vision.

Despite the lack of scientific endorsement, her alarming prophecy has had real-world consequences. Major travel operators, including the Hong Kong-based WWPKG, report a dramatic decline in bookings to Japan, with cancellations surging and demand plummeting to half of previous levels. With July approaching, uncertainty continues to loom over Japan’s tourism outlook.

Ryo Tatsuki’s rise to fame began with the initial release of *The Future I Saw*, a manga-based journal of visions she allegedly experienced decades ago. Although initially overlooked, the book gained renewed interest after several of her earlier predictions proved startlingly accurate, solidifying her cult following both in Japan and internationally.

As July 2025 nears, speculation intensifies — is this another case of psychic paranoia, or a prophetic warning the world cannot afford to ignore?