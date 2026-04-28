Sikkim CM Expresses Deep Gratitude to PM Narendra Modi for Golden Jubilee Visit

Gangtok, April 28: Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has extended heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for attending the closing ceremony of Sikkim’s Golden Jubilee Statehood celebrations, describing his presence as historic and deeply inspiring for the people of the state.

On behalf of the citizens of Sikkim, the Chief Minister thanked the Prime Minister for his invaluable guidance, inspiring address, and continued blessings, noting that words fall short in expressing the state’s appreciation for his contributions and support.

Highlighting the Prime Minister’s commitment, Tamang said it was particularly inspiring that Modi was willing to undertake a challenging road journey from Bagdogra despite adverse weather conditions, if required. He termed the gesture as a reflection of the Prime Minister’s unwavering dedication and affection towards the people of Sikkim.

The Chief Minister also expressed pride over the Prime Minister’s appreciation of Sikkim’s cultural richness, organic identity, cleanliness, and the Orchadium, stating that such recognition has strengthened the state’s resolve for future growth and development.

Tamang further conveyed his sincere thanks to Governor Om Prakash Mathur for his guidance and support, along with senior government functionaries, including ministers, MLAs, advisors, and officials, for their contributions to the successful conduct of the event.

Special appreciation was extended to administrative and security officials, including Chief Administrator-cum-Cabinet Secretary V.B. Pathak, Chief Secretary R. Telang, and Director General of Police Akshay Sachdeva, as well as personnel from police, emergency services, and central agencies for ensuring smooth execution.

The Chief Minister also acknowledged the efforts of artists, self-help groups, community organisations, students, ex-servicemen, and volunteers, whose enthusiastic participation added vibrancy to the celebrations. He further thanked spiritual leaders, including lamas, jhakris, and pandits, for their blessings.

Tamang expressed gratitude to members and functionaries of the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha and the Bharatiya Janata Party, along with their various wings, for their dedication and support in making the event a grand success.

Concluding his message, the Chief Minister extended special thanks to all individuals who worked tirelessly day and night behind the scenes to ensure the smooth conduct of the event.

“Jai Hind! Jai Sikkim!” he said.