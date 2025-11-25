Five Journalists Honoured By CM During National Press Day 2025 Celebration

Gangtok, Nov 25 : Five journalists from Sikkim were honoured by CM Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) during the National Press Day 2025 celebration held at Manan Kendra, Gangtok on Tuesday, in recognition of their outstanding contribution to responsible and impactful journalism.

The Chief Minister’s Award for Reporting on Climate Change, 2025, was presented to Lalit Dahal for his dedicated reporting on environmental issues and raising awareness about climate challenges.

The Chief Minister’s Award for Reporting on Human Rights, 2025, was awarded to Hem Subba for his consistent and principled journalism highlighting human rights concerns and public welfare.

Bhawani Thami received the Chief Minister’s Award for Reporting on Women’s Issues, 2025, for her focused reporting on women-related concerns and her efforts to amplify underrepresented voices.

The YN Bhandari Best Journalism Award, 2025, was presented to Ambar Gurung for his ethical reporting, journalistic excellence, and impactful contributions to the media sector.

The ceremony concluded with the Kashiraj Pradhan Lifetime Journalism Award, 2025, being awarded to Khagendramani Pradhan in recognition of his lifelong contribution to journalism, translation, and service to society.

The event emphasized the role of journalism in strengthening democracy and acknowledged the dedication of the state’s media community.

