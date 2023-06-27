WB CM Chopper Made Emergency Landing at Sevoke Airbase

The helicopter carrying West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was forced to make an emergency landing at Sevoke Airbase due to low visibility. The incident occurred on Tuesday when the chief minister was traveling from Krinti, Jalpaiguri to Bagdogra after addressing a public gathering. TMC leader Rajib Banerjee confirmed that Mamata Banerjee was unhurt.

Due to poor visibility, the helicopter transporting West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee had to make an emergency landing at Sevoke Airbase. She was on her way to Bagdogra after delivering a speech in Krinti, Jalpaiguri. According to TMC leader Rajib Banerjee, she is safe.

The EC-145 helicopter, operated by Heligo Charters Pvt Ltd, carrying West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was diverted to the Sevok Road, an army helicopter base, due to heavy rain and low clouds at Bagdogra. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) stated that the precautionary landing was made while waiting for better weather conditions.

Officials reported that Mamata Banerjee’s helicopter encountered adverse weather conditions while flying over the Baikunthapur forest. An official informed PTI that “there was heavy rainfall in the area, leading the pilot to make an emergency landing.”

Following the incident, Mamata Banerjee traveled by road to the Bagdogra airport before boarding a flight back to Kolkata.