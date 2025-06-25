Singtam Police Uproots 2,500 Cannabis Plants in Major Anti-Drug Operation

Singtam, June 24 : In a significant crackdown on illegal drug cultivation, the Singtam Police conducted a large-scale eradication drive in the Barchangay area under Singtam Police Station’s jurisdiction. Led by Station House Officer (SHO) PI Sher Bahadur Manger, the operation resulted in the uprooting and destruction of 2,500 cannabis plants on the spot.

Zero-Tolerance Against Drugs

The operation, carried out by a dedicated team including IC Sang and HC Bhusan Chettri, underscores the Singtam Police’s unwavering commitment to eliminating narcotics and fostering a drug-free society. The destroyed cannabis plants were part of an illicit cultivation that could have contributed to substance abuse in the region.

SHO PI Sher Bahadur Manger stated, “This operation reflects our strong resolve to combat drug-related activities. We will continue to take strict action against those involved in the narcotics trade to ensure a safer and healthier Singtam.”

Community Participation Crucial

The Singtam Police urged citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities related to drug cultivation or trafficking. “Public cooperation is vital in our fight against drugs. Your tip can save lives,” the police emphasized.

The drive is part of the broader #NashaMuktSingtam campaign, aiming to eradicate drug abuse and promote awareness about its dangers. Authorities have reassured the public that similar operations will continue across the region to dismantle drug networks.

Residents are encouraged to support the initiative by spreading awareness and saying #NoToDrugs. For reporting illegal activities, contact Singtam Police Station immediately.