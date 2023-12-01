Government Vehicle e-Permit System Launched

Gangtok, Dec 1 (IPR): Mr VB Pathak, Chief Secretary, Government of Sikkim, launched the online portal for issuance of vehicle permits for government vehicles – vehiclepass dot sikkim dot gov dot in at Teesta Lounge, Tashiling Secretariat today. The portal was developed by Home Department in collaboration with the Department of Information Technology, Government of Sikkim.

The online portal has been developed with a view to simplify and regulate the process of issuance of permits to government vehicles for crossing the state border.

As per the notification No: Home/Protocol/2023/445, the interstate permit issued online will be valid for travel within Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts and upto NJP Railway Station and Bagdogra Airport in West Bengal. The permits obtained online shall be produced in all State Border Check posts both during exit and entry of government vehicles.

The police personnel stationed at the respective Border Check posts will be responsible for checking and maintaining the record of the permits during exit and entry of the government vehicles.

Online vehicle permit for travel outside the State shall be mandatory for all government vehicles including those with double digit registration numbers. The same shall however be exempted in respect of vehicles attached to the Cabinet Ministers, MLAs, Chief Secretary, DGP, ACS Home, District Collectors, Superintendent of Police in Districts and the vehicles of the dignitaries provided with pilot/escorts.

The double digit vehicles attached with the HODs/Secretaries and equivalent ranks and those provided with Round Stickers (Red) by the Home Department shall remain exempted from payment of fees for travel outside the state. It shall however be mandatory for them to apply for permit online in order to maintain the record of interstate travel by government vehicles.

Present during the launch were Mr R Telang ACS Home and Education Department, Mr AK Singh, DGP, Mr D Anandan Commissioner-cum-Secretary Rural Development Department, Mr MT Sherpa, Secretary Urban Development Department, Mr Raj Yadav, Secretary Transport Department, Mr Rinzing Chewang Bhutia, Secretary Planning & DOP, Mrs Tashi Cho Cho Secretary Home Department, Mr Yogendra Sharma, Secretary IT Department and other officials.