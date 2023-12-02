Foundation Stone of New High Court Building laid at Sokeythang

Gangtok, Dec 1 (IPR): Chief Minister Mr Prem Singh Tamang and Chief Justice, High Court of Sikkim, Mr Justice Biswanath Somadder jointly laid the foundation stone for the New High Court Building at the Sikkim Judicial Academy premises in Sokeythang Gangtok today.

The ceremony had the presence of Mr Arun Kumar Upreti, Speaker, Sikkim Legislative Assembly, Mrs Justice Meenakshi Madan Rai, Judge, High Court of Sikkim and Executive Chairperson, Sikkim State Legal Services Authority, Mr Justice Bhaskar Raj Pradhan, Judge, High Court of Sikkim and Chairperson, Sikkim Judicial Academy, Mr Sanjit Kharel, Minister, Buildings & Housing Department, Mr Justice AP Subba, Former Judge, High Court of Sikkim and Chairperson, Lokayukta Sikkim, Mr Justice Sonam Pintso Wangdi, Former Judge High Court of Sikkim, former Judicial Member, National Green Tribunal and presently Chairperson, Police Accountability Commission, Mr GT Dhungel, MLA, Tadong Constituency and host of other dignitaries.

Chief Minister Mr Prem Singh Tamang in his address expressed joy in laying the foundation stone of the New High Court Building.He highlighted the symbolic significance of the High Court as the foundation of justice, equality, and protection of fundamental rights.

“The New High Court Building stands as a testament to our commitment to upholding the principles of a just and fair legal system”, he stated.

Emphasising the commitment to ensure an efficient, accessible, and impartial legal system, he acknowledged the collective effort behind the project.

He added that the New High Court Building would be a symbol of democracy, fairness, and the rule of law.

The Chief Minister urged for unity in building a foundation that upholds justice and protects the rights of all citizens for generations to come.

The Chief Justice, High Court of Sikkim, Mr Justice Biswanath Somadder, in his address acknowledged the Chief Minister and officials for the unwavering support and cooperation for the construction of the New High Court Building.

The Chief Justice stated, “For a vibrant and robust democracy, all the pillars of democracy should work in tandem.”

He said that the New High Court complex will be built in the area in compliance with the justice delivery system so that it is approachable to all segments of society.

The Chief Justice commended everyone involved for their tireless work in ensuring the success of the foundation laying ceremony.

Earlier, a brief technical report on the project was delivered by Mr Praveen Kumar Pradhan, Principal Chief Engineer-cum-Secretary, Buildings and Housing Department, Government of Sikkim.

The programme also saw the official launch of compilation of High Court of Sikkim Practice and Procedure Rules and Orders issued on both Administrative and Judicial sides.

The programme concluded with the words of thanks by Mr Prajwal Khatiwada, Registrar General, High Court of Sikkim.