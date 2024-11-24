Sandakphu Witnesses Unexpected November Snowfall

Temperatures in Darjeeling took a sudden dip on Thursday as Sandakphu, located about 61 km from the town at an altitude of 11,929 feet, experienced an unexpected snowfall. The rare November snowfall began in the afternoon, covering the area with a thin white layer.

“Snowfall started around 2 PM and lasted for more than an hour,” said Anil Tamang of the Singalila Land Rover Association, which operates tourist vehicles between Manebhanjyang and Sandakphu. “However, we don’t expect the snow to stay on the ground for long since this is not the usual time for snowfall. The weather is warmer compared to winter.”

This unseasonal snowfall in Sandakphu, a part of Singalila National Park, surprised locals and tourists alike. The region last witnessed snowfall on March 20 this year, which had stranded tourists for a day. This time, however, the snowfall is less intense, and no significant disruptions are anticipated. According to Tamang, about 30 tourist vehicles, each carrying four passengers, were in the area, along with several trekkers. “There’s not enough snow to cause issues, and vehicles can operate without difficulty,” he reassured.

Darjeeling town, meanwhile, saw temperatures drop to 12°C during the day, marking a notable change after days of pleasant weather. The town itself has not experienced snowfall since December 29, 2021, when a brief snow shower accompanied by rain left no accumulation. Nearby Tiger Hill, standing at 2,560 meters, saw its last snowfall on January 20, 2022.

The unexpected weather has added a touch of winter magic to Sandakphu, delighting visitors while locals keep a watchful eye on the skies.

Courtesy VOM/Voice Of Mirik