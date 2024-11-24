North-East United FC Clinches Victory at Governor’s Gold Cup Final in Sikkim

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, alongside Governor Shri Om Prakash Mathur, attended the exciting final match of the 40th Governor’s Gold Cup International Football Tournament at Paljor Stadium, Gangtok on Sunday.

The 40th edition of the All India Governor’s Gold Cup concluded in spectacular fashion on Sunday at Paljor Stadium, Gangtok. NorthEast United FC emerged victorious with a 4-3 win over Gangtok Himalayan SC in a nerve-wracking penalty shootout.

The match, filled with intense moments and edge-of-the-seat action, kept the crowd on their toes until the very end. Both teams showcased exceptional skill and determination, but it was NorthEast United FC’s composure under pressure during the penalty shootout that secured their victory.

This dramatic finale added another memorable chapter to the history of the Governor’s Gold Cup, a prestigious football tournament celebrated for promoting talent and sportsmanship across the nation.

Chief Minister Tamang congratulated North-East United FC on their triumph and lauded their remarkable display of skill and perseverance. He also praised Gangtok Himalayan SC for their commendable journey to the finals, describing their sportsmanship and dedication as an inspiration for aspiring footballers.

“Their hard work and dedication in reaching the finals are a testament to their talent, and their journey will undoubtedly inspire many young football enthusiasts,” said the Chief Minister.

Acknowledging the enthusiasm of football fans, CM Tamang expressed gratitude to the large number of supporters who attended the event, creating an electrifying atmosphere at the stadium.

The Governor’s Gold Cup Tournament continues to be a significant platform for showcasing football talent and fostering the spirit of sportsmanship in Sikkim and beyond.

Visuals Of Final

Watch Full Final Match Below

Watch Trophy Awarding Function By Governor and CM

Watch Penalty Shoot-Out