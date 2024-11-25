Faulty GPS and Dense Fog Cause Car to Plunge into River, Killing 3 in Tragic Mishap

In a harrowing incident that took place in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday morning, three people lost their lives when their vehicle plunged into the Ramganga River from an under-construction bridge on the Khalpur-Dataganj road. The accident occurred around 10 a.m. as the victims were en route from Bareilly to Dataganj in the Badaun district.

Misleading GPS and Unmarked Hazard

Authorities revealed that the driver relied on a GPS app for navigation, unaware that the bridge’s front section had collapsed earlier this year due to severe flooding. Unfortunately, the app had not updated this critical information, leading the car directly onto the damaged structure.

With no safety barriers or warning signs in place, the unsuspecting driver continued onto the hazardous bridge, ultimately driving into the river below. This oversight in updating GPS data and poor signage proved fatal.

Fog and Speed: A Deadly Combination

Dense fog in the area severely reduced visibility, making it nearly impossible for the driver to notice the damaged section of the bridge. Adding to the risk, the driver was reportedly speeding, leaving no time to react to the unexpected obstacle.

Identities of the Victims

Police identified two of the deceased as Amit and Vivek, residents of Imadpur in Farrukhabad, through their ID cards. Efforts to ascertain the identity of the third victim are still underway.

Investigation Underway

Police teams from Bareilly, Faridpur, and Dataganj rushed to the scene following the tragedy. The victims’ bodies have been sent for post-mortem examinations, while authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident, including the lapses in navigation updates and road safety measures.

This tragic event highlights the pressing need for improved road safety protocols, accurate GPS updates, and clear signage, especially in areas with ongoing construction or known hazards.