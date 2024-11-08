Sikkim Police Dominate Governor’s Gold Cup Opener with 5-0 Rout of Kalighat MS Kolkata

The 40th edition of the All India Governor’s Gold Cup International Football Tournament 2024 commenced with great fanfare on November 8, 2024, at Paljore Stadium, Gangtok.

The inaugural ceremony was graced by distinguished guests, including Sports Minister Raju Basnett, Gangtok MLA Delay Namgyal Barfungpa, former minister KN Lepcha, and the Chief Minister’s Political Secretary, Jacob Khaling.

Organized by the Sikkim Football Association, this prestigious tournament features 16 teams competing in a high-stakes knockout format. The event will culminate in the grand finale on November 24, 2024, promising intense football action and showcasing talent from across the nation.

Sikkim Police Set the Tone Early

In a commanding opening match, Sikkim Police dismantled Kalighat MS Kolkata with a decisive 5-0 victory. The home side dominated from start to finish, showcasing exceptional skill and teamwork.

Match Highlights:

– Boxer Pradhan opened the scoring in the 17th minute, giving Sikkim Police an early lead.

– Sanjay Rai doubled the tally in the 32nd minute and struck again in the 39th to make it 3-0 before halftime.

– Rai completed his hat-trick with a goal in the 62nd minute, extending the lead to 4-0.

– Tilak Subba added the finishing touch in the 76th minute, securing a resounding win and a spot in the pre-quarterfinals.

The tournament has already captured the attention of football enthusiasts, with more thrilling encounters expected in the coming days.