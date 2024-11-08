Applications Open for CM’s Education Assistance Scheme: Deadline Set for Nov 16

The Chief Minister’s Office, Government of Sikkim, has officially announced the deadline for submissions under the Chief Minister’s Education Assistance Scheme (CMEAS) for the academic session 2024-25. Eligible students seeking financial aid for their education must submit their applications by 16th November 2024.

The CMEAS is a flagship initiative aimed at supporting students in need of financial assistance, enabling them to pursue higher education without the burden of financial constraints. This initiative underscores the government’s commitment to fostering educational opportunities for all.

Submission Process

Applicants are required to submit their completed application forms along with all necessary documents to the Office of the Public Relations Officer (PRO), located at the Chief Minister’s Office, Tashiling Secretariat, Gangtok.

Contact Information

For further assistance or inquiries, applicants can reach out to the following helpline numbers:

77972 17407 / 87683 46200

This initiative has been lauded as a significant step towards ensuring equitable access to education in Sikkim. Students and parents are encouraged to take advantage of the scheme before the deadline.

Issued By :

Nodal Officer of CMEAS from the Chief Minister’s Office.

