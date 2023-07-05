Arrest Made in Case of Madhya Pradesh Man Urinating on Tribal Labourer

The man identified as Pravesh Shukla, who was captured on video urinating on a tribal labourer in Madhya Pradesh’s Sidhi district, has been apprehended by the police. Following the recovery of the viral video, which drew widespread condemnation and demands for action, Shukla was arrested during the night between Tuesday and Wednesday.

The incident, which had occurred six days prior, gained significant attention after the video surfaced. Authorities managed to obtain the video on Tuesday and wasted no time in taking action. Pravesh Shukla was taken into custody and is currently being interrogated by the police.

#WATCH | Sidhi viral video: Madhya Pradesh police takes accused Pravesh Shukla into custody. Earlier a case was registered against him under sections 294,504 IPC and SC/ST Act. #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/DY3hJCR64O — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2023

An FIR (First Information Report) was lodged against Shukla under Sections 294 (pertaining to obscene acts) and 504 (related to intentional insult to provoke a breach of peace) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), as well as under the provisions of the SC/ST Act, which addresses crimes against Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. Reacting to the viral video, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan issued instructions for charging Shukla under the National Security Act, indicating the seriousness with which the incident is being treated.

